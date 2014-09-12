Preview: Astros at Angels

The surging Los Angeles Angels are streaking toward their first American League West title since 2009. The Angels look to inch closer to division glory and vie for their season-high ninth straight victory when they open a three-game series versus the visiting Houston Astros on Friday. Erick Aybar belted a two-run homer in Los Angeles’ 7-3 triumph over tumbling Texas on Thursday and is 37-for-97 since Aug. 16.

The Angels improved to a season-best 36 games over .500 and lead second-place Oakland by 10 with 16 remaining on their schedule. Despite the dominance in the division, Los Angeles was outscored 12-4 en route to losing an abbreviated two-game series versus Houston on Sept. 2-3. The Astros have won eight of their last 10 and are paced by Jose Altuve, who recorded his major league-best 200th hit in Wednesday’s 5-2 win over Seattle and sits 10 shy of Craig Biggio’s club record.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (5-10, 4.38 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (11-9, 4.64)

Oberholtzer posted his first victory since Aug. 2 on Friday, allowing three runs in 6 1/3 innings in a 4-3 triumph over the Athletics. The 25-year-old took it on the chin in his lone outing this season against Los Angeles, permitting five runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 frames en route to a 5-2 setback on July 3. Oberholtzer is 1-2 with a 5.89 ERA in three career meetings with the Angels while allowing the club to bat .310 against him.

Wilson recorded his first win since Aug. 18 after yielding three runs in 6 1/3 innings en route to a 14-4 victory over Minnesota on Sunday. The 33-year-old issued four walks in that contest, marking the seventh time he has allowed at least that many. Wilson owns a 1-2 mark with an 8.35 ERA in four starts versus Houston this season, dropping his last two decisions after yielding five runs in short appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick, who is riding an eight-game hitting streak, is 3-for-6 with two RBIs versus Olberholtzer.

2. Houston DH Chris Carter, who is 9-for-24 in his career versus Wilson, is 12-for-32 during his nine-game hitting streak.

3. Angels 3B David Freese ripped a two-run single on Thursday and went 2-for-3 versus Olberholtzer.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Astros 2