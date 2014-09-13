Preview: Astros at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels aren’t just winning games - they are keeping the scoreboard operators busy in the process. The Angels look to extend their season-high winning streak to 10 games on Saturday when they continue their three-game set versus the visiting Houston Astros. Los Angeles matched a franchise high when it recorded at least seven runs for the eighth straight contest in Friday’s 11-3 triumph in the series opener.

The Angels have won 15 of their last 17 and enjoy an 11-game lead over second-place Oakland atop the American League West with 15 to play. Kole Calhoun continued his hot hitting with three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs on Friday and is 15-for-37 with three homers, 14 runs scored and nine RBIs during his eight-game hitting streak. Houston’s Jose Altuve collected two hits to increase his career-high total to 202, which is eight shy of Craig Biggio’s franchise record.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSW (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (8-10, 3.99 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (16-8, 3.58)

Feldman was on the verge of his second straight victory and fifth in seven outings after tossing 8 1/3 solid innings, but the bullpen let him down as he settled for a no-decision at Oakland last Saturday. The 31-year-old Hawaiian owns a 5-7 career mark against the Angels, and is 1-1 in three starts versus the club this season. After yielding three hits over seven innings in a win on April 6, Feldman gave up eight runs (three earned) in four frames during a 9-3 setback against the Angels on May 20.

Weaver recorded his fourth win in five decisions after allowing three runs in six innings en route to a 12-3 triumph over Cleveland on Monday. The 31-year-old fell to 2-2 in his career versus Houston after dropping a hard-luck decision in his last meeting on Sept. 3. Weaver permitted two runs on five hits in six innings against the Astros on Sept. 3, but the offense went limp in a 4-1 setback.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick is riding a nine-game hitting streak and is a blistering 11-for-25 (.440) in his career against Feldman.

2. Houston DH Chris Carter is 13-for-34 during his 10-game hitting streak, but is only 2-for-10 in his career versus Weaver.

3. Angels CF Mike Trout has recorded multiple-hit performances in five of his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Astros 2