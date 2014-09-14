Preview: Astros at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look to tie a franchise record by winning their 11th consecutive contest when they wrap up a three-game series versus the visiting Houston Astros on Sunday. The Angels, who set the original mark in 1964, have benefited from their current hot streak to reduce their magic number to four for clinching their second American League West title in five years. Mike Trout recorded his third career multi-homer performance in Saturday’s 5-2 triumph, and is a sizzling 5-for-7 with five extra-base hits, five runs scored and four RBIs in the series.

Howie Kendrick hasn’t been too shabby in his own right, collecting two singles Thursday to improve to 22-for-44 with 14 RBIs and 11 runs scored during his 10-game hitting streak. Los Angeles’ blistering bats have cooled off Houston, which had won eight of its previous 10 prior to this series. Jose Altuve has two hits in each of the first two games of the set to increase his career-high total to 204, which is six shy of Craig Biggio’s franchise record.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (10-9, 3.06 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (5-7, 3.38)

Keuchel settled for his third straight no-decision and saw his winless stretch extend to seven outings after allowing three runs in 6 2/3 innings versus Oakland on Sunday. The 26-year-old is 0-2 with a 3.33 ERA since his last win July 30, but owns a 3-1 career mark versus Los Angeles. Keuchel rebounded from a tough five-inning stint against the Angels on April 5 to strike out eight and come within one out of a complete game in a 5-2 victory May 19.

After a brutal start to the season, Santiago improved to 5-0 in his last 12 outings after allowing one solo homer in five innings in a 9-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. The 26-year-old has yielded one earned run or fewer in five of his last six appearances to fuel his winning streak. Santiago has earned a pair of no-decisions in two appearances versus Houston this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles’ 10-game winning streak is the longest for the team since 2002, the last time it won the World Series.

2. Houston DH Chris Carter is 14-for-38 during his 11-game hitting streak.

3. The Angels have won 26 in a row when RF Kole Calhoun scores a run.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Astros 3