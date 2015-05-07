Preview: Astros at Angels

Collin McHugh seeks to continue his impressive streak when the Houston Astros open a four-game series against the host Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. McHugh is 4-0 this season and has won 11 consecutive decisions with his last defeat coming July 27.

McHugh aims to keep his streak going as well as halting Houston’s three-game losing streak as Texas finished a sweep of the Astros with a 11-3 win on Wednesday. Houston rattled off 10 straight wins before being outscored 20-5 in the series but still holds a five-game lead in the American League West. Los Angeles won in the bottom of the ninth for the second straight night Wednesday when Johnny Giavotella laced a game-winning double for a 4-3 win over Seattle. Mike Trout, who has a .386 career home average against Houston, hit his seventh homer of the season in Wednesday’s victory.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (4-0, 3.41 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (2-2, 3.14)

McHugh allowed three or fewer runs in each of his first four starts but still picked up the victory while allowing four runs and six hits in seven innings against Seattle in his last outing. He gave up four solo homers against the Mariners after not allowing any entering the contest. McHugh is 2-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in four career starts against the Angels.

Santiago lost to San Francisco in his last turn when he gave up season highs of four runs and nine hits while pitching five innings. The loss was his first since April 10, and he allowed just three earned runs and 11 hits in the three outings between defeats. Santiago has struggled against the Astros, going 0-2 with a 7.47 ERA in five career appearances (three starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston recalled OF Preston Tucker from Triple-A Fresno and placed RF George Springer on the seven-day concussion list.

2. Angels RF Kole Calhoun is 5-for-12 against McHugh, while 3B David Freese is only 1-for-11.

3. Astros 1B Chris Carter (one homer) and C Jason Castro are each 4-for-8 against Santiago.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Angels 4