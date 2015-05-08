Preview: Astros at Angels

Jered Weaver takes another shot at halting his struggles when the Los Angeles Angels host the Houston Astros on Friday. Weaver is winless in six starts and opposing batters have torched him for a .310 average and eight homers in 34 1/3 innings.

Weaver’s velocity has dropped a couple miles per hour but he otherwise can’t explain the reasoning for his struggles. “I think what I have is good,” Weaver told reporters. “It’s just a matter of getting something to click again, like I did toward the end of the year last year.” The Astros produced a 3-2 victory in the opener of the four-game series Thursday, striking for three runs in the top of the ninth off Los Angeles closer Huston Street. The comeback victory halted Houston’s three-game skid and increased its American League West lead to six games over the Angels.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Roberto Hernandez (1-2, 4.25 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (0-4, 6.29)

Hernandez wasn’t involved in the decision in his last turn when he gave up five runs (four earned) and eight hits in six innings against Seattle. He has pitched at least six innings in each of his last four starts after lasting just 4 2/3 innings in his season debut. Hernandez is 0-4 with a 2.47 ERA in 14 career appearances (10 starts) against the Angels.

Weaver lost to San Francisco in his last turn when he allowed five runs and a season-worst 10 hits in five innings. He only has 15 strikeouts and has fanned more than three batters on only one occasion this season. Weaver is 3-2 with a 2.95 ERA in six career starts against the Astros, including a no-decision April 17 when he gave up two runs and six hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Street blew save opportunities on back-to-back nights after converting his first nine chances.

2. Houston 3B Luis Valbuena was hitless in five at-bats in the opener and is 3-for-27 over his last seven games.

3. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout, who hit his eighth homer in the series opener, is 4-for-11 with three homers against Hernandez, while OF Matt Joyce is 2-for-16 with six strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Astros 9, Angels 5