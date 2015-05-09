Preview: Astros at Angels

Major-league ERA leader Dallas Keuchel is dominating hitters and seeks another strong outing when the Houston Astros visit the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The left-hander has a minuscule 0.80 ERA and is holding opposing hitters to a .139 batting average as he has given up just 21 hits in 45 innings.

The teams have split the first two contests of the four-game series with Los Angeles winning 2-0 on Friday behind Jered Weaver’s six-hit shutout. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve had three of the hits for his first multihit outing since May 1. Angels first baseman Albert Pujols extended his hitting streak to 11 games and is playing through hamstring soreness but isn’t worried about aggravating the injury. “Trust me, if that would be the case, I wouldn’t be going out there,” Pujols told reporters. “I can tell you one thing — my body has already taken a beating, so I’m tired of playing hurt. That’s not going to happen again.”

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (3-0, 0.80 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (2-2, 5.40)

Keuchel has allowed just four runs in six starts and ended up with his third no-decision in his last turn despite accumulating a season-high eight strikeouts against Texas. He gave up one run and five hits in eight innings against the Rangers and has allowed one or fewer runs five times. Keuchel is 5-1 with a 4.53 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) against the Angels.

Shoemaker struck out a season-high 10 in 7 1/3 innings in his last turn against Seattle but allowed three runs and four hits to take the loss. He was touched up for three homers in that contest and has served up seven in 28 1/3 innings. Shoemaker is 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA in three career appearances (one start) against Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels DH C.J. Cron is 1-for-21 over his last six games.

2. Houston RHP Luke Gregerson was placed on the family medical emergency list and is expected to return to the club Tuesday.

3. Los Angeles 3B David Freese is 8-for-14 with a homer against Keuchel, while CF Mike Trout is 5-for-22 with nine strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Astros 2