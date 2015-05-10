Preview: Astros at Angels

The Houston Astros are the first American League team to reach 20 victories and try to remain perfect in road series when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in the finale of their four-game series. First-place Houston (20-11) improved to 12-3 on the road with a 6-5 victory Saturday to ensure at least a split in its fifth road set of the season while extending its lead in the AL West to six games over Los Angeles and continuing to surprise the baseball world with its torrid start.

The Astros, who averaged 104 losses over the last four seasons, lead the AL with 45 home runs and 36 stolen bases after Chis Carter, Colby Rasmus and Jose Altuve went deep Saturday to help Houston win for only the second time in six games. The Angels are 3-3 on their nine-game homestand and 3-3 versus Houston this season after wasting a 3-for-5 performance from Mike Trout that included his ninth home run. The reigning AL MVP has six home runs, two doubles, a triple, 10 runs scored and 12 RBIs in his last 10 contests against the Astros. Los Angeles’ Garrett Richards appears in top form after recovering from a knee injury and opposes Scott Feldman, who has struggled in the first inning in each of his last two starts.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (2-3, 5.50 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (2-1, 2.52)

Feldman allowed a combined six runs in the first inning of his last two starts, including four in a 7-1 loss to Texas on Tuesday when he permitted six runs and nine hits in three innings. '‘I just went out there and did terrible,‘’ the 32-year-old Hawaii native told reporters. '‘I’ve got to try to iron that out in between my next start.‘’ Feldman is 6-8 with a 4.70 ERA in 26 appearances (17 starts) against Los Angeles while struggling with Erick Aybar (14-for-33, three doubles, two triples).

Richards received a no-decision after allowing one run in seven innings of a 5-4 victory over Seattle on Tuesday and is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in three turns since suffering a season-opening loss at Houston. “Things are becoming more normal, and I only see it getting better from here on out,” the 26-year-old Californian told the Orange County Register prior to Tuesday’s outing. Richards, who was 13-4 before going down Aug. 20 while trying to cover first base in Boston, is 4-2 with a 3.80 ERA in 10 appearances (seven starts) after allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings of a 4-3 loss April 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout leads the AL with 26 runs scored as he tries to become the first player in major-league history to lead his league in runs for four straight seasons.

2. The Astros, who trailed 2-1 after the first inning Saturday, are 20-1 in games they have led at any point.

3. Albert Pujols grounded out with runners at first and second to end Saturday’s contest and his 11-game hitting streak after going 0-for-5.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Astros 2