Preview: Astros at Angels

Albert Pujols tortures the Houston Astros like no other club and was at again in the opener of a three-game series. The Los Angeles first baseman slugged two homers and drove in three runs in the host Angels’ 4-3 victory on Monday to raise his career homer count against Houston to 48, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Hank Aaron (46) for the most against the Astros.

The 50th multi-homer game of Pujols’ career increased his American League-leading total to 23 and he has four homers and 10 RBIs over the last four games. Third-place Los Angeles started its nine-game homestand in fine fashion as well as moving within 4 1/2 games of first-place Houston. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (hamstring) returned to the lineup after a four-game absence and went 1-for-4 with an RBI double. Hot-hitting right fielder George Springer was hitless in four at-bats to see a 14-game hitting streak reach an end.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (7-3, 5.04 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (5-5, 3.39)

McHugh defeated Colorado in his last start despite walking a season-worst five while allowing three runs and four hits in six innings. Opposing hitters are batting a collective .283 against him this season, a huge rise from .208 in 2014. McHugh is 2-2 with a 2.03 ERA in five career starts against the Angels, including a no-decision in which he allowed two runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings on May 7.

Wilson has allowed one run over 15 innings while winning his last two outings. He blanked Oakland on two hits over seven innings June 13 before giving up one run and eight hits in eight innings while beating Arizona on Thursday. Wilson is 7-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 24 career decisions (16 starts) against Houston but lost on April 18 when he allowed two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout struck out three times Monday and hasn’t homered since June 12.

2. Houston 1B Chris Carter is hitless in 11 at-bats over the last three games.

3. Pujols, who is 4-for-13 with a homer against McHugh, is seven homers behind 15th-place Mike Schmidt (548) on the career homers list.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Astros 2