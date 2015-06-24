Preview: Astros at Angels

Carlos Correa continues to show the Houston Astros didn’t rush him to the big leagues. The 20-year-old shortstop had a career-best four RBIs in the middle contest of the three-game set and looks for another strong showing in Wednesday’s series finale against the host Los Angeles Angels.

Correa recorded his third three-hit game, scored three runs and smashed his fourth homer as the first-place Astros trounced the Angels 13-3 on Tuesday to move four games ahead of the Texas Rangers in the American League West. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2012 draft is batting .308 after his first 15 major league games while living up to his immense billing. Houston third baseman Luis Valbeuna hit two homers, and the Astros are 29-2 this season when going deep two or more times in a game. Los Angeles has dropped three of its last four games to fall to .500.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (3-2, 2.45 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (4-5, 5.20)

McCullers experienced the rockiest of his seven big-league starts in his last turn when he allowed five runs (three earned) and six hits in 4 1/3 innings while losing to Seattle. He has walked seven batters in 9 1/3 innings over his last two starts after issuing just six in his first 31 major-league innings. McCullers has given up six or fewer hits in each of his seven outings.

Shoemaker received a no-decision in his last start as he allowed five runs and eight hits in four-plus innings against Oakland. He lost to the Astros on May 9 when he was pummeled for six runs and six hits — including three homers — in just three innings. Shoemaker is 1-1 with an 8.76 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against the Astros and first baseman Chris Carter is 3-for-6 with two homers against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Correa is the third shortstop since 1900 to hit four homers in his first 15 major-league games, joining Bert Campaneris (1964) and Geoff Blum (1999).

2. Los Angeles OF Matt Joyce is batting .173 with one RBI in June.

3. Houston has homered in 10 consecutive contests — its longest stretch since a 12-game streak in 2007.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Angels 4