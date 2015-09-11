FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Astros at Angels
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 12, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Astros at Angels

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jered Weaver has won at least 10 games in each of his first nine big-league seasons but will need a dazzling finish to keep the streak going. The Los Angeles right-hander has six wins in 21 starts as the season winds down entering Friday’s opener of a pivotal three-game series against the visiting Houston Astros.

Weaver missed seven-plus weeks with a hip injury that derailed his season and is 2-2 in six starts since returning from the disabled list and will be matched up against Houston ace Dallas Keuchel, the American League co-leader with 17 victories. The Angels are three games behind the Texas Rangers for the American League’s second wild card and a distant 5 1/2 games behind AL West-leading Houston, which is 2 1/2 games ahead of the Rangers. The Astros hit four homers in Wednesday’s 11-5 victory over Oakland to tie Toronto for the major-league lead with 192 homers and Marwin Gonzalez’s 10th homer gives Houston 11 players in double digits to tie the record set by Detroit in 2004. The Angels avoided a three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday when Albert Pujols delivered the tiebreaking single in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 3-2 victory.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (17-6, 2.29 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (6-10, 4.78)

Keuchel is 4-0 with a 1.75 ERA over his past five starts and is becoming the frontrunner to claim AL Cy Young Award honors. He is 4-6 on the road - compared to 13-0 at home - with a 3.35 ERA in 12 outings. Keuchel is 6-1 with a 4.63 ERA in 10 career appearances (nine starts) against the Angels and has a 2.84 ERA while winning both his 2015 starts but struggles against third baseman David Freese (8-for-16, one homer).

Weaver is 4-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in seven career starts against the Astros, including a 1-0 record and 1.20 ERA in two 2015 outings. He allowed one run and four hits in six innings while receiving a no-decision against Texas in his last turn after being touched up for 14 runs in 11 2/3 innings in his previous two starts. The 32-year-old Weaver has shut down outfielder Colby Rasmus (1-for-13) while having issues with second baseman Jose Altuve (7-for-23).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros DH Evan Gattis went deep in Wednesday’s game versus Oakland to halt an 11-game homerless drought.

2. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout was 1-for-11 with five strikeouts in the three-game series against the Dodgers.

3. Gonzalez is 8-for-16 over his past four games.

PREDICTION: Angels 8, Astros 6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.