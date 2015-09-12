Preview: Astros at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are not going down without a fight as they host the first-place Houston Astros on Saturday in the second contest of the three-game series between the American League West rivals, and Kole Calhoun is a big reason why they’re still standing. Los Angeles prevailed 3-2 on Friday behind two RBIs and a pair of hits by Calhoun to trim Houston’s lead to 1 1/2 games over Texas and 4 1/2 on the Angels, who remained three behind the Rangers for the final wild-card spot.

Calhoun, who already has achieved career highs of 23 home runs and 75 RBIs, is 16-for-39 during his nine-game hitting streak. The leadoff hitter has helped the Angels begin their nine-game homestand 4-3 as superstar teammates Mike Trout (1-for-13 in his last four games) and Albert Pujols (1-for-12 in last three) struggle. The Astros fell to 1-3 on their 10-game road trip which concludes with four in Texas next week and are 28-41 away from home this season - 13-34 since May 25. Houston rookie Lance McCullers is winless in four outings (0-2) since July 29 despite posting three consecutive quality starts as he opposes Hector Santiago, who snapped a three-game losing streak in his last turn.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (5-5, 3.07 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (8-9, 3.24)

McCullers wasn’t involved in the decision after allowing one run and three hits while striking out eight in seven innings of Houston’s 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Sept. 5 and has fanned 22 in 20 frames over his last three turns. That stretch followed the worst performance of the 21-year-old Floridian’s career, a loss at Texas on Aug. 3 in which he was roughed up for six runs and seven hits while recording one out before being optioned to Triple-A Round Rock after the game. McCullers is 1-5 with a 5.09 ERA in eight road starts - including a no-decision on June 24, when he permitted one run in six innings of the Astros’ 2-1 setback at Angel Stadium.

Santiago yielded one hit and matched a career high by issuing six walks in six innings of a 7-0 victory over Texas on Sunday. The 27-year-old New Jersey native was 0-4 with a 6.21 ERA in six August starts covering 29 frames after permitting five runs in each of his last two turns during that period. Santiago is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) versus Houston, including a pair of no-decisions in two starts this season in which he yielded one run in 12 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston 2B Jose Altuve on Friday became the fastest player in team history to record 800 hits, accomplishing the feat in 657 games - 50 fewer than Cesar Cedeno.

2. Los Angeles is 18-5 in its last 23 meetings with Houston at Angel Stadium.

3. Astros RHP Scott Feldman (5-5, 3.90 ERA in 18 starts) is out for the season after an MRI revealed a sprained right shoulder.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Astros 2