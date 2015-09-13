Preview: Astros at Angels

The Houston Astros are starting to hear footsteps and, if they do not figure out a way to win on the road, they could find themselves out of the American League West lead before they make it back home. Houston tries to salvage the finale of a three-game series Sunday when it visits the Los Angeles Angels, who have moved to within 3 1/2 games of the AL West lead and two in the race for the last wild-card spot behind Texas.

The Astros, who lead the second-place Rangers by 1 1/2 games, are 1-4 on their 10-game road trip which concludes with four against Texas beginning Monday and are 28-42 away from home this season - 13-35 since May 25. Los Angeles is 14-4 in its last 18 meetings with Houston at Angel Stadium after C.J. Cron’s home run in the eighth inning Saturday broke a tie and gave the Angels a 3-2 victory. Los Angeles improved to 5-3 on its nine-game road trip despite the recent struggles of Mike Trout, who is 2-for-16 in his last five contests, while Albert Pujols busted out of a 1-for-12 slump in his last three games with two hits Saturday. Mike Fiers is coming off his first loss in an Astros’ uniform and opposes Andrew Heaney, who was roughed up in his last turn.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (7-10, 3.66 ERA) vs. Angels LH Andrew Heaney (6-3, 3.52)

Fiers allowed four runs, five hits and four walks in five innings of a 10-9 loss in Oakland on Monday to fall to 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA in six games (five starts) with Houston since he was acquired from Milwaukee. The 30-year-old Floridian had won his two previous starts, including a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 21. Fiers, who has never faced the Angels, is 4-6 with a 3.79 ERA in 14 road games (13 starts) this season.

Heaney allowed five runs, six hits and three walks while striking out six in five innings of a 6-4 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Oklahoman, who was the No. 9 overall pick by Miami in 2012, permitted three runs and 13 hits over 13 innings in his previous two turns. Heaney received a no-decision in his only appearance against Houston, allowing one run in six innings of a 2-1 victory June 24 in his first start of the season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles RF Kole Calhoun on Saturday went 0-for-4 to snap a nine-game hitting streak in which he was 16-for-39.

2. Houston LH Tony Sipp rejoined the Astros on Friday and is available in relief. Sipp had not pitched since Aug. 26 because of lower back soreness, but spent no time on the disabled list.

3. Angels DH Albert Pujols on Saturday recorded his 579th career double, moving past Wade Boggs and into 20th place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Astros 2