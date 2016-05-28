Preview: Astros at Angels

Los Angeles Angels veteran Albert Pujols has slugged more homers against the Houston Astros than any player in baseball history and his latest blast was one for the record books. Pujols moved into 12th place on the all-time list with his 570th career homer in the series opener and looks to make an impact again when the two American League West rivals play in Anaheim on Saturday.

Pujols broke a tie with Rafael Palmeiro with his homer in Friday’s 7-2 victory and he stands just three behind 11th-place Harmon Killebrew. His two-run homer was his 51st regular-season shot against Houston and he also had six playoff homers against the Astros in the 2004-05 postseasons when Houston was part of the National League. Pujols is just 5-for-25 with a homer against Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who is still searching for last season’s AL Cy Young Award-winning form. Keuchel has dropped his last five decisions and has allowed a whopping 31 runs and 45 hits in 28 1/3 innings in those defeats.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (2-6, 5.92 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (4-3, 5.33)

Keuchel has fared well against the Angels in his career with a 7-2 record and 3.86 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts). He was rocked by the Texas Rangers in his last outing when he gave up seven runs and nine hits in six innings. Keuchel is 1-4 with a 6.57 ERA in six road starts this season with the victory coming in his season debut against the New York Yankees.

Weaver allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings to beat Baltimore in his last turn and halt a three-game losing streak. The 33-year-old, who once struck out 233 batters in a season (2010), fanned a season-high six against the Orioles and has just 32 in 52 1/3 innings this season. Weaver is 5-3 with a 2.98 ERA in nine career starts against the Astros and has easily handled Colby Rasmus (1-for-17) while struggling to retire Jose Altuve (10-for-29).

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout, who is 10-for-31 with a homer against Keuchel, had a three-run double in the opener.

2. Houston SS Carlos Correa is just 4-for-33 over his last eight games and has gone 10 games without a homer.

3. Los Angeles 2B Johnny Giavotella has nine multi-hit outings over the last 14 games and is 23-for-54 with one homer and seven doubles during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Angels 9, Astros 6