Preview: Astros at Angels

Their seven-game winning streak is over, but the Houston Astros will try to extend another run when they open a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. The Astros have won five straight - all by three runs or fewer - against their American League West foes, sweeping three straight from the Angels at home last week.

That was part of Houston’s seven-game surge, which came to an end with Sunday’s 6-1 loss at Kansas City. After pounding the Royals for 13 runs in consecutive wins to begin the set, the Astros were limited to four hits in seeing their four-game road winning streak come to an end. The Angels were headed in the other direction with six consecutive defeats but they also ended their streak on Sunday with a 7-6 win over Oakland, scoring five runs over the final three innings to steal the victory. Los Angeles All-Star Mike Trout went 3-for-5 with a home run for the second straight contest Sunday, but he was just 2-for-11 with one RBI in the series at Houston last week.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (5-5, 4.70 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (3-8, 4.43)

McHugh stymied the Angels on Tuesday at home by allowing two runs in seven innings while striking out six. He has given up three runs in 13 2/3 frames over his last two outings after struggling in his previous two starts. Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols is 6-for-17 with a homer against the 29-year-old McHugh, who is 4-2 with a 2.82 ERA in eight career starts against Los Angeles.

Shoemaker has six quality starts in his last seven outings after limiting the Astros to three runs in 7 1/3 innings of a tough-luck loss on Wednesday. The Michigan native has let up five runs and 15 hits while striking out 18 in 15 2/3 frames versus Houston in 2016. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is 6-for-14 with a pair of homers against Shoemaker.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston has homered in 11 straight games, its longest such run since 2007.

2. Angels 3B Yunel Escobar (knee) has missed the last three contests.

3. Altuve has reached base safely in a career high-tying 29 straight games.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Astros 4