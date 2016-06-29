Preview: Astros at Angels

The Houston Astros look to sweep Los Angeles for the second time in two weeks when they visit the Angels for the finale of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Houston took three from Los Angeles from June 20-22 as part of its seven-game winning streak and began another run of success by capturing the first two contests of this set.

Jose Altuve is riding a 10-game hitting streak after going 2-for-4 and scoring twice in Tuesday's triumph. Los Angeles cannot wait for the June portion of its schedule to be completed, as it fell to 8-18 this month with Tuesday's setback. Albert Pujols went 2-for-4 with an RBI as the Angels dropped to 1-5 on their seven-game homestand. Mike Trout recorded a single on Tuesday and is 14-for-25 with three home runs and five RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (4-9, 5.35 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (6-6, 5.24)

Keuchel halted his four-start winless streak Friday but not without help, as Houston scored 13 runs at Kansas City while the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner yielded four on 11 hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings. It marked the third time in four outings at least four runs were surrendered by the 28-year-old native of Oklahoma, who finally recorded his fourth win after hitting that mark on May 9 last year. Keuchel has enjoyed plenty of success versus Los Angeles, against which he is 8-2 with a 3.74 ERA in 13 career meetings (12 starts).

Weaver escaped with a no-decision against the Oakland Athletics on Friday after yielding four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. It was a far cry from the 33-year-old Californian's previous outing on June 19, when he tossed a three-hit shutout at Oakland to stop a two-start skid. Weaver has made 10 career starts against Houston, going 5-4 with two complete games, one shutout and a 3.26 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Altuve has reached safely in a career-high 31 consecutive games - the longest such streak by an Astro since Willy Taveras posted a 31-game run from July 27-Aug. 29, 2006.

2. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons is 8-for-22 over his last six games.

3. Houston SS Carlos Correa finished a triple shy of the cycle Tuesday and has gone 11-for-31 with four homers and 14 RBIs over his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Astros 4