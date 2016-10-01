Preview: Astros at Angels

Albert Pujols’ season is over, but Mike Trout still has work to do for the Los Angeles Angels, who have won eight of their last nine games. Trout is one stolen base shy of a 30-30 season as the Angels continue their season-ending three-game series Saturday against the visiting Houston Astros, who were eliminated from American League wild-card contention earlier this week.

Pujols underwent treatment for plantar fasciitis on Thursday and will miss this weekend’s final series, while Trout had two stolen bases in Friday’s 7-1 victory and has 29 homers and 29 stolen bases along with 99 RBI. Trout set a club record with his 114th walk of the season in Friday’s victory and could be in line for his second MVP award. “I think it’s fairly obvious that as the season keeps going on, he keeps getting stronger and stronger,” manager Mike Scioscia told reporters. “He’s doing things that we see on a daily basis that he is the most valuable player. All of the numbers that he puts up, the defensive part he brings to our club, outweighs by a lot that we’re obviously not where we want to be as far as our win-loss record.” One of Trout’s competitors, Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, is hitting .337 and closing in on his second batting title in the last three years.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (12-10, 4.53 ERA) vs. Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (3-3, 4.13)

McHugh closed out a successful month by yielding two runs in seven innings Monday against Seattle. The 29-year-old has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his past six starts and has not lost a decision since Aug. 13 against Toronto. Trout is 6-for-19 with two home runs against McHugh, who owns a 5-2 record and 2.86 ERA in 10 career starts against the Angels, including 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in three outings this season.

Skaggs missed most of last month due to forearm tightness but hopes to pick up where he left off on Sept. 9, when he tossed six scoreless frames against Texas. The 25-year-old made his season debut in July after missing two years to injury and will be limited to about 50 pitches against the Astros. Skaggs, who is seeking his first win at Angel Stadium since May 20, 2014, made three starts against Houston two years ago and was 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA over 20 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros are shutting down rookie 3B Alex Bergman, who has been battling a right hamstring injury.

2. Angels RHP Jared Weaver (back tightness) is questionable to start Sunday’s season finale.

3. Houston RF George Springer is 19-for-45 during his 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Angels 5