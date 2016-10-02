Preview: Astros at Angels

Jose Altuve looks to put the finishing touches on his second American League batting title in three years when his Houston Astros visit the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday for the rubber match of their season-ending three-game series. Altuve, who took the crown with a .341 average in 2014, enters this year's finale at .338 after his two-hit performance in Saturday's 3-0 victory.

The second baseman, who leads the major leagues with 215 hits, will set a franchise record for the highest batting average on the road as he raised his to .377 in the win. The Los Angeles Angels attempt to end a dismal season on a high note after mustering only four hits in Saturday's defeat. Los Angeles had won eight of its previous nine contests before falling 15 games under .500 and hope to take two of three in the series after winning three of four at Houston last weekend. Star outfielder Mike Trout may be feeling the effects of an ailing shoulder as he has gone 0-for-6 over the first two games of the set.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brady Rodgers (0-0, 19.29 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jhoulys Chacin (5-8, 5.06)

Rodgers will be making his first start after beginning his major-league career with four relief appearances. The 26-year-old Texan was tagged for five runs in each of his first two games - both on the road - before bouncing back with a pair of scoreless outings at home. Rodgers was named Houston's Minor League Pitcher of the Year after going 12-4 with two complete games, one shutout and a 2.86 ERA in 22 starts at Triple-A Fresno.

Chacin will start the season finale in place of Jered Weaver, who is suffering from tightness in his lower back. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has pitched well since rejoining the rotation, allowing a total of two earned runs over 17 innings in three turns. Chacin is 1-2 with a 3.66 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Astros, including a no-decision at Houston on Sept. 24 in which he yielded two unearned runs and four hits over six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout needs one of each on Sunday to become the first player in the majors with 30 homers, 30 stolen bases and 100 RBIs in a season since Milwaukee's Ryan Braun in 2012.

2. Altuve enters Sunday one hit ahead of Boston's Mookie Betts for the league lead.

3. Weaver's 11-year career with the Angels likely has come to an end as he becomes a free agent this offseason.

PREDICTION: Angels 9, Astros 3