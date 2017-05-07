Preview: Astros at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are being understandably cautious with star center fielder Mike Trout, who has missed two of the last three games because of tightness in his left hamstring. Trout is listed as day-to-day heading into Sunday’s rubber match of a three-game series against the visiting Houston Astros, who have opened with a 16-6 mark against American League West rivals.

Cameron Maybin started in center field in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over the Astros after Trout was scratched from the lineup for precautionary reasons. The two-time MVP is riding a career-high 17-game hitting streak for the Angels, who have won eight of their last 12 but need more production from veteran left fielders Maybin and Ben Revere, who have combined for one home run and eight RBIs. The Astros have won five of their last seven while receiving a spark from versatile utilityman Marwin Gonzalez, who is 9-for-20 during his six-game hitting streak. “I think he's earned a little bit more playing time,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch told reporters. “Name a player on our team and he could probably fill in for him, minus the catcher.”

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (0-1, 5.68 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (1-1, 4.78)

Fiers still is seeking his first victory after escaping with a no-decision against Texas on Tuesday, when he allowed five runs while striking out nine over six innings. The 31-year-old served up four homers to the Rangers and has given up at least two blasts in four straight games. Maybin is 4-for-12 with a homer against Fiers, who has gone 1-2 with a 5.28 ERA in five career starts versus the Angels.

Shoemaker’s early-season struggles continued Tuesday, as the 30-year-old yielded three runs and issued four walks in 5 1/3 innings against Seattle. The Michigan native has completed seven frames just once in his first six outings and has given up seven home runs in 32 innings. Shoemaker allowed two runs in seven frames versus Houston on April 20 and has gone 2-4 with a 3.46 ERA in 10 career games (eight starts) against the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels have outscored their opponents 26-8 in the ninth inning.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve has a 16-game hitting streak at Angel Stadium, dating back to June 22, 2015.

3. Los Angeles 1B C.J. Cron (left foot contusion) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

