Angels 5, Astros 2: David Freese drove in a pair with a double to highlight a four-run fourth inning as Los Angeles recorded its seventh straight victory at home for the first time since August 2006.

Howie Kendrick and C.J. Cron each had an RBI single as the Angels emerged victorious in 10 of their last 13 contests. Mike Trout, Freese and Kendrick each had two hits and scored a run and Matt Shoemaker (6-2) worked six strong innings to pick up the win.

Jason Castro had an RBI single and red-hot Jose Altuve collected three hits and scored a run for the Astros, who have dropped four in a row and 13 of their last 17. Brett Oberholtzer (2-7) saw his streak of three straight quality starts come to a halt after permitting five runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings.

After Cron’s line drive to left scored Kendrick to forge a 2-2 tie, Freese deposited a 2-1 changeup from Oberholtzer to right field to plate a pair. Freese advanced to third on the throw before coming home on Chris Iannetta’s sacrifice fly to right to give Los Angeles a 5-2 lead.

Shoemaker rebounded after allowing season highs of eight runs and 11 hits in his previous outing to keep Houston in check. The 27-year-old yielded two runs on seven hits and struck out as many before two relievers bridged the gap to Joe Smith, who worked around a two-out walk in the ninth for his 10th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Shoemaker set a franchise record by striking out 57 batters in his first 10 starts with the Angels. LHP Bo Belinsky held the old mark of 56 in 1962. ... Altuve has recorded 13 multi-hit games in his last 20 outings. ... Houston DH Chris Carter responded with a double after being benched Wednesday. He was 3-for-38 in his previous 12 contests.