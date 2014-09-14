Astros 6, Angels 1: Dallas Keuchel was perfect through five innings and took a no-hitter into the seventh to help visiting Houston snap Los Angeles’ 10-game winning streak.

Keuchel (11-9) let up a run and three hits with four strikeouts in seven-plus innings overall as the Astros finished a nine-game road trip with a 5-4 mark. Gregorio Petit slugged a three-run homer and Robbie Grossman singled in a pair of runs for Houston, which won for the second time in 10 games at Los Angeles this year.

David Freese broke up the shutout bid with a run-scoring single in the eighth for the Angels, whose magic number to clinch the American League West remained at four. Hector Santiago (5-8) lasted just two frames while giving up three runs on five hits and five walks as Los Angeles fell one win shy of matching the longest winning streak in franchise history.

Two of Santiago’s walks scored on Petit’s blast to left in the top of the second and Grossman followed a double by Petit with a single to center to make it 5-0 in the fifth. After Jake Marisnick knocked in another run with a base hit in the sixth, Keuchel lost his bid for a perfect game with a leadoff walk to Chris Iannetta in the home half of the frame.

Keuchel induced a double play two pitches later and cruised into the seventh before Mike Trout’s base hit with one out ended the no-hitter. The Astros left-hander again got a double play to escape that jam before Gordon Beckham’s double and Freese’s single in the eighth ended his afternoon.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Keuchel surrendered a career-high 13 hits and five runs in five innings against the Angels on July 4 and entered with a 5.89 ERA in seven career games vs. Los Angeles. ... Astros 2B Jose Altuve had two more hits to lift his season total to 206, four behind Craig Biggio’s franchise mark set in 1998. ... Houston begins a four-game series at Cleveland on Monday while Los Angeles hosts Seattle in the first of four; Astros starter Brad Peacock (back) was scheduled to start the opener but has been scratched.