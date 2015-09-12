Angels 3, Astros 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Jered Weaver gave up two runs in six innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels to a critical 3-2 win over the Houston Astros Friday night at Angel Stadium.

Weaver made only one mistake in the game - a two-run home run by center fielder Carlos Gomez in the sixth inning that made the game a little closer than the Angels would have liked.

But the Angels bullpen picked up for Weaver, as Fernando Salas (seventh inning), Joe Smith (eighth) and Huston Street (ninth, 34th save) finished it off.

Right fielder Kole Calhoun’s two-out, two-run single off Astros starter Dallas Keuchel in the second inning was the difference in the game. Keuchel (17-7) had won five consecutive starts, his last loss coming more than a month ago (Aug. 7) against the Oakland Athletics.

Keuchel gave up three runs on five hits and two walks, but all three runs were unearned thanks to his own error.

Weaver (7-10), having the worst season of his career, matched a season-high with seven strikeouts despite a fastball that topped out at 84 mph. Weaver, though, was effective because he mixed in off-speed pitches that were clocked in the 65-mph range.

With the win, Weaver got his 138th career victory, tying him with Nolan Ryan for second on the Angels’ all-time list. Chuck Finley is No. 1 with 165 wins.

With the Texas Rangers winning Friday, the Astros’ lead in the American League West was reduced to 1 1/2 games. The Angels moved to within 4 1/2 behind the Astros but remained three games behind the Rangers for the second wild-card spot.

The Angels scored three unearned runs in the second inning, helped by an error on Keuchel when he couldn’t handle a high chopper hit to him by Angels second baseman Taylor Featherston with runners on first and second and two outs.

With the bases loaded and right fielder Kole Calhoun at the plate, Keuchel threw a wild pitch, allowing shortstop Erick Aybar to score from third and moving the other baserunners to second and third.

Calhoun then singled to left field, scoring two more runs. Featherston scored from second on a close play at the plate, which the Astros challenged, but the call was upheld for a 3-0 Angels lead.

Meanwhile, Weaver baffled the Astros in the early innings with an 83 mph fastball and off-speed pitches clocked in the low 60s. He struck out the side in the fifth inning.

NOTES: Astros RHP Scott Feldman was diagnosed with a sprained right shoulder and will miss the rest of the season. Feldman had an MRI exam Thursday, which revealed the injury. He last pitched Sept. 1, leaving the game with shoulder discomfort. After a couple of cortisone shots didn’t solve the problem, the MRI was ordered. ... Angels 2B Johnny Giavotella, out since Aug. 20 with a condition that causes double vision, hit off a tee and took ground balls Friday. However, it’s not known if he’ll be able to return this season. ... INF Marwin Gonzalez’s home run Wednesday was his 10th of the season, giving the Astros 11 players with at least 10, tying the major league record set by the 2004 Detroit Tigers. OF Jake Marisnick went into Friday’s game with nine homers. ... Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) will not be ready for what would have been his next scheduled start on Tuesday. The Angels have not decided who will pitch that game against Seattle.