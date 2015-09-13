Angels 3, Astros 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- C.J. Cron hit a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Los Angeles Angels a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night in front of 41,130 at Angel Stadium.

The Angels used their third successive win and their seventh in 10 games to move within 3 1/2 games of the first-place Astros in the American League West and within two games of the Texas Rangers, who hold the second wild-card spot.

Houston has lost four of its last five and has compiled a 7-10 record since Aug. 24.

Cron, who hit 11 home runs as a rookie last year, pounded a 92 mph fastball from right-handed reliever Will Harris (5-3) over the center-field fence for his 12th homer this season.

Right-handed closer Huston Street pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to preserve the victory for right-hander Joe Smith (5-5). Street moved into the American League lead with 35 saves.

The Astros had a chance to break the 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth. Second baseman Jose Altuve doubled down the left-field line with one out. But Smith struck out shortstop Carlos Correa and induced center fielder Carlos Gomez to ground out to shortstop Erick Aybar.

The Angels moved ahead in the bottom of the second by combining three hits and a groundout to score twice against right-hander Lance McCullers.

Cron began the inning with a single, moved to third base when Aybar slapped a double down the left-field line and scored on third baseman David Freese’s single. Aybar took third on Freese’s hit, then came home when catcher Carlos Perez grounded out.

In his five innings, McCullers allowed the two runs, seven hits and two walks, had one strikeout, induced seven groundouts and threw 100 pitches.

But the Astros had a chance to take the lead in the top of the first. Altuve, who singled with one out, appeared to steal second base. Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia appealed, and video replay showed Altuve popping off the bag after his slide and Angels second baseman Taylor Featherston tagging him.

Houston used home runs from Correa and catcher Hank Conger to tie the score. On the 12th pitch of his at-bat in the sixth, Correa propelled an 84 mph change-up from left-hander Hector Santiago into the left-field stands beyond both bullpens for his 18th homer, narrowing the deficit to 2-1. Then with two out in the seventh, Conger hit his 11th of the season off Santiago’s first pitch onto the green batter’s eye in center field.

Santiago scattered five hits and two walks in seven innings, allowed two runs, finished with three strikeouts and threw 100 pitches.

NOTES: Houston LHP Tony Sipp rejoined the Astros on Friday and will be available in relief this weekend. Sipp had not pitched since Aug. 26 because of lower back soreness but spent no time on the disabled list. ... Astros SS Carlos Correa and RF George Springer are the only players in club history to have at least 17 homers and 51 RBIs through their first 78 games with Houston. ... Los Angeles DH Albert Pujols needs one home run to pass Manny Ramirez and take over 14th place all time. With a double, Pujols can move past Hall of Famer Wade Boggs into 20th place in that category. Pujols has 555 homers and 578 doubles in his career.