Astros 5, Angels 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Pinch-hitter Jed Lowrie hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lead a five-run rally that gave the Houston Astros a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in front of 41,550 at Angel Stadium.

The Astros used the victory to remain 1 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Texas Rangers in the American League West. The Angels, whose three-game winning streak ended, fell 4 1/2 games behind the Astros in the divisional race and three games behind the Rangers for the second wild-card spot.

Los Angeles was one strike from a 3-0 victory when Houston rallied against right-handed closer Huston Street, the American League’s saves leader. On a 1-2 pitch, left fielder Preston Tucker lined his 13th home run into the right-field stands to bring the Astros within 3-1.

Right fielder George Springer followed with a triple, then came home on second baseman Jose Altuve’s single. Altuve took second base when shortstop Carlos Correa hit an infield single.

Lowrie, batting for designated hitter Evan Gattis, ended an 0-for-17 slump by hitting a 2-1 pitch just inside the right-field foul pole for his ninth homer of the season and chased Street (3-3). The closer allowed five runs on five hits and recorded one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning, with the Astros sending 10 batters to the plate in the top of the ninth.

Right-hander Luke Gregerson pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth for his 27th save, preserving the win for right-hander Chad Qualls (2-4).

The Angels used solo home runs, two by first baseman C.J. Cron, to build their 3-0 lead. Cron hit his homers in the bottom of the second and seventh to increase his season total to a career-best 14. Center fielder Mike Trout contributed his 35th home run of the season in the bottom of the first.

Despite allowing three home runs, Astros right-hander Mike Fiers retired 14 of 15 batters between the second and sixth innings. Fiers conceded no walks, scattered six hits and amassed eight strikeouts in his seven innings.

The Astros’ rally spoiled the chance for left-hander Andrew Heaney to get his first major league shutout. Heaney allowed six hits, two walks and a hit batter while collecting four strikeouts in his five innings.

NOTES: Astros OF Carlos Gomez was a late scratch because of muscle discomfort in the left side of his ribcage. Gomez is day to day. ... Houston DH Evan Gattis is one of two major leaguers to amass at least nine triples, 23 home runs and 75 RBIs in a season during the last four years. The other is Los Angeles Angels CF Mike Trout. Gattis reached all those levels this season. ... The Astros’ pitching staff leads the American League with a 3.39 earned-run average entering Sunday. ... Los Angeles 2B Johnny Giavotella took ground balls on Saturday. Giavotella has been on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21 with a nerve disorder that causes him to have double vision when he looks to his left. ... With his 35th save Saturday night, Angels RHP Huston Street tied Hall of Famer Rich Gossage for 22nd place all-time. Street has 310 career saves.