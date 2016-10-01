Angels' Wright picks up first big league win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Daniel Wright held the Houston Astros to one run in six innings to post his first career major league win and lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-1 victory on Friday night at Angel Stadium.

It took Wright seven starts to get his first win, but it finally came together for the 25-year-old who entered the game 0-5 with a 6.95 ERA in six starts this season -- two for the Cincinnati Reds and four for the Angels.

The Angels claimed Wright off waivers from the Reds on Sept. 4, but the Angels lost all four of his previous starts. On Friday night, though, Wright gave up only an RBI double by Teoscar Hernandez in the second inning. He allowed six hits in all, struck out five and did not walk a batter.

It also helped that he got a little run support. The Angels had scored a total of six runs in his previous four starts combined, but they topped that total by the fifth inning.

Angels second baseman Kaleb Cowart had the big hit, a bases-clearing three-run double in the second inning. Andrelton Simmons had a two-run single and Jefry Marte hit a solo home run, his 14th of the season.

Astros starter Brad Peacock (0-1) entered the night with a 3-0 career record against the Angels but lasted just 4 2/3 innings and gave up all seven (five earned) Angels runs.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve went 1-for-3, keeping his batting average at .337 and all but locking up his second career American League batting title.

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the second against Angels starter Daniel Wright. Carlos Correa led off with a single and two outs later scored on a double by Teoscar Hernandez.

The lead only lasted until the bottom of the inning when the Angels put up four. Two of the runs were unearned, thanks to an error by Hernandez on a fly to right field by Andrelton Simmons leading off the inning.

The big hit of the inning came from Cowart, who snapped an 0-for-24 slide with a three-run double.

The Angels added a fourth run of the inning when Cowart stole home on a delayed double steal, racing to the plate from third base when Astros catcher Jason Castro threw to second, trying to get Ji-Man Choi on an attempted steal of second.

Choi was tagged out in a rundown for the final out of the inning, but not before Cowart crossed the plate.

The Angels increased their lead to 5-1 in the third on a solo home run by Jefry Marte, his 14th of the season. In the fifth, a two-run single by Simmons lifted the Angels to a 7-1 advantage.

NOTES: Angels 1B/DH Albert Pujols is done for the season, Pujols and Angels manager Mike Scioscia agreeing there is no reason for the 36-year-old slugger to risk further injuring his right foot. Pujols has been bothered by plantar fasciitis in the foot for the past month. Pujols, who started 28 games at first base and 123 at DH, said Friday he wants to play first base more often next season. ... Astros RF George Springer, who started the game as the DH, has played in all of the club's 160 games this season. Astros manager A.J. Hinch plans to play Springer Saturday and Sunday so that he will have played in all 162. Springer entered the night leading the majors with 734 plate appearances. ... Angels LHP Tyler Skaggs, out since Sept. 9 with a mild strain in his left arm, will start Saturday's game but is expected to pitch no more than four innings. ... With 96 RBIs apiece entering the game, SS Carlos Correa and 2B Jose Altuve are the first American League SS-2B combo to have at least that many in a season since 1950, when 2B Bobby Doerr (120) and SS Vern Stephens (144) did it for the the Red Sox. The last National League combo to do it was SS Rich Aurilia (97) and Jeff Kent (106) for the 2001 Giants.