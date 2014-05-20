Astros’ Keuchel nearly blanks Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Dallas Keuchel needed to retire one more batter to accomplish a feat that the Houston Astros had not seen in six years.

The left-hander just missed his second consecutive shutout as the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 Monday night at Angel Stadium.

Roy Oswalt was the last Astros pitcher to throw two consecutive complete-game shutouts, accomplishing the feat Sept. 6 and Sept. 11, 2008.

“That’s a very powerful lineup,” Keuchel said of the Angels. “I was lucky to get into the ninth inning.”

Keuchel (5-2) permitted just one walk, two runs and five hits while inducing 16 groundouts and striking out five in 8 2/3 innings.

“He kept the ball down all night,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He got some breaking balls under our swings and some changeups that we were out in front of.”

Keuchel’s last start, an 8-0 shutout of the Texas Rangers on May 13, prepared him for Monday night’s appearance.

”The last four days, I worked smarter than I have, just because I threw over 100 pitches and threw nine innings (against Texas),“ Keuchel said. ”So I really didn’t want to exert myself in my throwing routine.

“I did a little bit of film study and just tried to keep that same fluid motion that I’ve been having. I actually felt better this start.”

Keuchel was working on a three-hit shutout when Angels center fielder Mike Trout beat out an infield hit with two outs in the ninth. Houston manager Bo Porter walked to the mound to confer with Keuchel, then allowed him to face first baseman Albert Pujols.

“He earned the right to get that next guy,” Porter said. “If he had handed me the ball as I was walking out there, that would’ve shocked me more.”

When Pujols singled to left field, Porter replaced Keuchel with right-hander Josh Zeid. Angels second baseman Howie Kendrick greeted Zeid with a two-run triple, but designated hitter C.J. Cron grounded out to end the game.

Second baseman Jose Altuve, catcher Jason Castro and third baseman Matt Dominguez each had two hits in Houston’s 10-hit attack.

The Astros built a 5-0 lead after three innings. In the top of the first, Houston combined three hits, two walks, a wild pitch and a throwing error into three runs against right-hander Garrett Richards.

Altuve, who began the game with a double and moved to third base on a wild pitch, scored when Richards’ attempted pickoff throw sailed up the third base line.

Right fielder George Springer took third on Richards’ error and came home on Castro’s single. Dominguez followed with another single that scored center fielder Dexter Fowler.

In the second, the Astros turned three successive hits into another run, with Altuve scoring on Fowler’s single.

Castro began the third with a bloop double into short left center field, then came home one out later when designated hitter Chris Carter lined a single.

Keuchel retired 10 of the first 11 Angels he faced before Pujols and Kendrick singled to put runners at first and second with one out in the fourth. However, Keuchel induced Cron to hit into a double play, then retired the next nine Angels.

Richards (4-1) allowed five runs and 10 hits in seven innings while walking two and striking out one.

NOTES: Houston traded LHP Raul Valdes to Toronto for cash or a player to be named. ... Astros 2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 11 games, tying his career best. ... CF Dexter Fowler walked for the ninth game in a row, the first Astro to do so since Morgan Ensberg in 2006. ... Houston shares third place in the American League with 48 home runs. ... Los Angeles RHP Garrett Richards’ fastball, timed at 95.8 mph, is the third fastest in the major leagues. Before Monday, opposing hitters were batting .186 against Richards, the lowest such average in the American League. ... The Angels rank third in the league with 49 home runs, fourth with a .419 slugging percentage and fourth with 647 total bases. ... The game drew a crowd of 33,150.