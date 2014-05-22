Pujols homers, Weaver deals as Angels beat Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Personal achievements from Albert Pujols and Jered Weaver enabled the Los Angeles Angels to earn their 10th victory in 13 games.

Pujols moved into 25th place on the all-time home run list, and his sixth-inning solo shot gave the Los Angeles Angels a 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium.

Weaver conceded just two hits and one walk for his first complete-game victory in two years. Weaver (5-3) retired 18 of the final 19 batters he faced, including 10 in a row between the fourth and seventh innings. The right-hander finished with five strikeouts.

“I think one of the biggest keys for him was that he pitched inside really effectively,” catcher Hank Conger said. “I thought that set the tone for him the whole game.”

Weaver, who threw just 96 pitches, passed right-hander Mike Witt to take over third place on the Angels’ career strikeout list.

“I‘m feeling stronger toward the end of the game more than I did early on,” Weaver said. “Just the endurance is coming back. The velocity is getting back to where it needs to be.”

Pujols broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning by pounding a 2-1 fastball from right-hander Collin McHugh (2-3). The ball hit the roof covering the players’ bench in the Astros’ bullpen in left field.

With his 13th homer of the season and the 505th of his career, the first baseman passed Hall of Famer Eddie Murray on the all-time list.

Houston put the potential tying run on base with one out in the top of the ninth inning, when Weaver hit right fielder George Springer. However, Weaver picked off Springer, then induced a popout from center fielder Dexter Fowler to end the game.

McHugh, who pitched seven innings and threw 112 pitches, retired 13 of the final 16 batters he faced. He scattered four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

“Collin had a sharp breaking ball and had a good fastball at the top of the zone,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “Collin was really good tonight, and their guy (Weaver) was even better.”

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Shortstop Erick Aybar’s single scored left fielder Efren Navarro, who singled and moved to second base on second baseman Howie Kendrick’s groundout.

Springer hit his fourth home run of the season in the top of the fourth to tie the score. Springer hit Weaver’s first pitch, a slow curve, over the 390-foot sign in left field.

NOTES: Houston 2B Jose Altuve went 0-for-4, ending his career-best 12-game hitting streak. Altuve played his 82nd consecutive errorless game. ... Houston CF Dexter Fowler also finished 0-for-4, ending his run of reaching base safely in 18 consecutive games. ... Los Angeles OF Mike Trout was not in the starting lineup for the first time this season. He sat out due to a tight left hamstring. ... The Angels activated RF Kole Calhoun from the disabled list and optioned LHP Hector Santiago to Triple-A Salt Lake. Calhoun started and went 0-for-3. ... Injured Los Angeles OF Josh Hamilton celebrated his 33rd birthday. ... The attendance was 40,112.