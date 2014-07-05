Trout hits winning homer in 9th as Angles edge Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- At the perfect moment, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout combined his flair for the dramatic with his ability to make history.

The center fielder hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Angels a 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 43,557 at Angel Stadium.

The Angels used their fourth win in five games to stay within 3 1/2 games of the first-place Oakland Athletics in the American League’s Western Division while extending the Astros’ losing streak to five games.

Designated hitter Albert Pujols added his 510th career home run to move past Gary Sheffield into 24th place all-time.

Trout, the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the ninth, propelled an 0-2 pitch from left-hander Tony Sipp (1-1) over the left-field fence for his 20th home run of the season. The American League’s Rookie of the Year in 2012 thus becomes the 13th player in major league history at age 22 or younger to amass at least 20 homers before the All-Star break.

Trout swung at Sipp’s sinking fastball after plate umpire Angel Herrnandez called a strike on a pitch that Trout believed was out of the strike zone.

“I didn’t see the replay but I thought it was way out there,” Trout said about Hernandez’s call. “But he’s been calling that all game.”

On Sipp’s next pitch, Trout made sure that Hernandez would not have a chance to make a call.

”He might have called that one a strike,“ Trout said. ”So I just swung and I hit it out.

“The adrenalin rush you get when it goes out, it’s something special. But I wouldn’t be in that position if my teammates didn’t get me into that position.”

Astros manager Bo Porter experienced no regrets about having Sipp face Trout.

“In that situation, you’re not going to walk him,” Porter said. “We have, arguably, one of our best relievers in the game. So you’re feeling pretty confident with the guy you’ve got on the mound.”

Right-hander Joe Smith (3-0) earned the victory in relief by pitching a perfect inning in the top of the ninth with one strikeout.

Los Angeles forced a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the seventh when second baseman Howie Kendrick hit a double off the right-field scoreboard to bring Pujols home. Kendrick went 4-for-4 for the fifth time in his career.

The Astros rallied from a 3-1 deficit by scoring five runs on five hits, including two home runs, to take a 6-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning against left-hander C.J. Wilson. Center fielder George Springer hit his 17th homer, a two-run drive to center field, and first baseman Jon Singleton added a three-run homer to right field for his fifth this year.

Springer’s blast gave the center fielder 46 RBIs before the All-Star break, a team record for rookies.

Pujols narrowed the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth by hitting his 18th home run of the season.

Designated hitter Chris Carter gave the Astros a 1-0 lead in the top of the second with his 14th home run but the Angels tied the score in the bottom of the inning when first baseman C.J. Cron came home on right fielder Collin Cowgill’s groundout.

Los Angeles then combined four hits and a double play into two runs in the third. Shortstop Erick Aybar hit into a double play that enabled Pujols to score the tie-breaking run. Third baseman David Freese followed with a double that sent left fielder Josh Hamilton home.

“We just kept fighting,” Trout said. “You never know who’s going to step up. Freese has been swinging the bat great. Howie had the four hits. Pujols is doing good.”

Wilson retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, walked only one and struck out six in 4 1/3 innings. But Wilson allowed six runs on seven hits.

Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings after missing his last scheduled start because of an inflamed left wrist. Keuchel induced 11 groundouts but permitted five runs on 13 hits while finishing with one walk and one strikeout.

“It was a battle for him the pretty much entire night,” Porter said. “Some of the balls they hit were jam shots that were just getting through the infield.”

NOTES: The Astros traded minor league RHP Andrew Robinson to the Atlanta Braves on Friday for a player to be named later or cash. Robinson, 26, pitched 26 times in relief for Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Houston also reinstated RHP Josh Fields from the 15-day disabled list and sent LHP Brett Oberholtzer to Triple-A Oklahoma City after Thursday night’s game. A sore right forearm put Fields on the disabled list. ... Astros C Carlos Corporan has hit .316 (12-for-38) in his past 11 games. ... Angels CF Mike Trout was named the American League’s player of the month for June. Trout led the major leagues with a 1.230 OPS during June and scored 20 runs to share first place in the American League for the month. ... Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia passed Whitey Herzog and moved into 33rd place all-time with 1,282 victories. ... Angels SS Erick Aybar has hit in eight of his past 10 games and 28 of his previous 36.