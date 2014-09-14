Angels stay red-hot with 10th straight win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia was asked the other day if there were similarities between this year’s Los Angeles Angels and his 2002 World Series championship team.

“I hope so,” Scioscia deadpanned.

The Angels won their 10th game in a row Saturday night at Angel Stadium, beating the Houston Astros 5-2. It’s the longest winning streak by an Angels team since that 2002 squad and one win short of a club-record 11-game streak set in 1964.

The Angels also reduced their magic number to clinch the American League West to four, with their lead over the second-place Oakland A’s remaining at 11 games with 14 to play.

With a major league-best 93 wins, the Angels need only to split their final 14 games to finish with 100 victories for the second time in club history (2008).

Indeed, things could not be going much better these days for the Angels, who got two home runs from center fielder Mike Trout and a stellar performance by starting pitcher Jered Weaver.

Weaver gave up one run, four hits and one walk in seven innings, striking out a season-high 12 and winning his American League-leading 17th game.

”We’ve seen Weave year after year come out and be the lead dog,“ Scioscia said. ”Even times when he doesn’t have his best stuff he keeps us in games and gives us chances to win games. He’s done that over and over.

“Tonight, his stuff was exceptional. I don’t know if I’ve seen Weave throw like this for, I‘m going back five years. He had great life on his fastball, spun the ball like he usually does. Changeup was a big part of his game. And his fastball command early was what he does when he’s on, with velocity. That’s a great game from Weave.”

The bullpen took it from there, as Kevin Jepsen (eighth inning) and Huston Street (ninth, 14th save) finished.

Including his 24 saves with the Padres this season, Street’s 38 saves set a career high.

The two home runs for Trout were Nos. 33 and 34, matching the most hit by an Angel in 10 years. Mark Trumbo hit 34 last year and Kendrys Morales hit 34 in 2009. The last Angel to hit more than 34 was Vladimir Guerrero, who hit 39 on his way to the MVP in 2004.

Trout also doubled in the game, giving him 10 total bases and increasing his major league-leading total to 321, seven shy of his career high of 328 set last season.

Angels second baseman Howie Kendrick stayed hot, getting two more hits to give him 19 in his last eight games.

“Our offense is clicking,” Trout said. “If we get down early, we never put our heads down. We keep competing and see what happens. Last couple games, last 10 or however many we’ve won in a row, we’re swinging the bats well.”

For a change, though, this Angels win was more about pitching than offense. Weaver’s 12 strikeouts marked the 13th time in his career he has had double digits in strikeouts, but just the first time this season.

He retired the side in order in four of his seven innings, giving up only a two-out RBI single by left fielder Robbie Grossman in the third.

”I felt like I threw the ball pretty well. It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to turn it loose like that,“ said Weaver, who threw 101 pitches, 76 for strikes. ”I was able to locate pretty good, keep guys off balance and I was pretty good with the secondary stuff too.

“It’s been a lot of hard work to get to that point. It took me only 30 starts to get there, but it felt good. It’s nice to feel like that again.”

Astros starter Scott Feldman (8-11) pitched well against a potent offense, giving up two runs, eight hits and one walk in six innings, but took the loss.

The two homers by Trout, though, put Feldman and the Astros in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.

“He hit some pretty good pitches; they weren’t just balls right down the middle,” Astros interim manager Tom Lawless said. “That’s why he’s the best player in the league. You’ve got to constantly compete with him and battle with him. That’s a pretty impressive night.”

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve had two hits, increasing his major league-leading total to 204, seven away from breaking Craig Biggio’s club record of 210 set in 1998.

“The pressure (of getting to 200) has come off and he just keeps on rolling,” Lawless said. “He puts good swings on baseballs, he gets the barrel on baseballs, he’s a competitor at the plate, there’s no doubt about it.”

NOTES: The Angels are 32-1 since July 1 in games RF Kole Calhoun scores at least one run. ... Angels 2B Howie Kendrick had two hits Saturday and now has 19 hits in his past eight games, raising his team-leading total to 170, two short of his career high of 172 set in 2010. ... Astros DH Chris Carter has 36 home runs, needing four more to become the fourth Astro in club history to hit 40 in a season. The others are Jeff Bagwell (three times), Lance Berkman (twice) and Richard Hidalgo. ... With 14 home runs, Astros C Jason Castro has joined Alan Ashby as the only two catchers in club history with two double-digit home run seasons.