EditorsNote: fixes Petit’s position in 12th graf

Astros close trip with win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Catcher Carlos Corporan sensed that the Houston Astros’ final game of their current road trip would be memorable for left-hander Dallas Keuchel.

“There was something special today about Keuchel,” said Corporan, who caught the left-hander. “He did everything right, from his bullpen, with his body language. It was amazing.”

Keuchel pitched no-hit ball for 6 1/3 innings as the Astros earned a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in front of 35,354 at Angel Stadium.

“This is the best team in baseball,” Keuchel said about the Angels. “I knew I had to be on my ‘A’ game. I didn’t try to do too much. I just tried to get them to hit it on the ground. That’s really all I needed.”

Keuchel (11-9) had a perfect game for five innings before walking catcher Chris Iannetta to begin the bottom of the sixth inning. Center fielder Mike Trout ended the no-hitter with one out in the seventh by dumping a sinking line drive into center field for a single.

“I didn’t know I had one,” Keuchel said when asked if he realized he was pitching a no-hitter. “The defense had my back all day and what can you say about Corporan? We were on the same page the whole game.”

Despite allowing one walk and one hit in his first seven innings, Keuchel faced the minimum by inducing 15 groundouts, including two double plays. The left-hander finished with four strikeouts and conceded the walk, one run and three hits in seven-plus innings.

“His sinker is so good,” Houston interim manager Tom Lawless said. “When he’s got his sinker going, he could be behind in counts and still throw his sinker and get the ground ball.”

Complementing Keuchel’s repertoire is a pervasive intensity.

“He’s not going to give in,” Lawless said. “He’s such a battler out there. If I go out and try to pull the ball out of his hand, we might go toe-to-toe.”

The loss ended the Angels’ 10-game winning streak, the team’s longest since 2002 and one shy of the club record.

The Astros took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second when shortstop Gregorio Petit hit a three-run home run off left-hander Hector Santiago. On a 3-1 pitch, Petit propelled a fastball into the Angels’ left field bullpen for his second homer of the season.

Santiago (5-8) was relieved in the third inning after failing to retire the three batters he faced. In two-plus innings, Santiago allowed five walks (one intentional), five hits and three runs while striking out four and throwing 82 pitches.

“He’s been pitching fairly consistently for us,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s just one of those games.”

Houston added two runs in the fifth to build a 5-0 lead. Left fielder Robbie Grossman lined a single over second baseman Howie Kendrick’s glove to bring Corporan and Petit home.

The Astros added their final run in the sixth. Center fielder Dexter Fowler hit a double down the right-field line and scored on right fielder Jake Marisnick’s single up the middle.

The Angels broke the shutout and forced Keuchel from the game in the eighth. Kendrick hit a lead-off double to right field and scored on third baseman David Freese’s single. That hit brought right-hander Jose Veras in from the bullpen to replace Keuchel.

“We’ve been swinging the bat great,” Trout said. “But you’re going to have times when you run into a guy who’s throwing strikes and keeping you off balance.”

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 and now has 206 hits to lead the major leagues. Altuve needs four hits to tie the Astros’ single-season record, set by Craig Biggio in 1998.

NOTES: Houston 2B Jose Altuve is the first major leaguer to amass 206 hits, 42 doubles and 52 steals in 97 years. Hall of Famer Ty Cobb finished the 1917 season with 225 hits, 44 doubles and 55 steals. Altuve added two singles Sunday to bring his hit total to 206 ... Astros DH Chris Carter has hit 23 home runs and driven in 55 runs since July 1. ... The Astros have 15 more victories than they did at this time last year. ... Los Angeles has made the greatest improvement in victories from last year. The Angels have won 23 more than they did last year at this time. ... Angels DH Albert Pujols needs three RBIs to tie Mike Schmidt for 35th place in career RBIs with 1,595 and four to equal George Brett’s career total of 1,596. ... Angels SS Erick Aybar has hit safely in 25 of his last 29 games and leads major league shortstops with 159 hits.