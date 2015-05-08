Astros score three in ninth, steal win from Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- These are definitely not the Houston Astros of 2014. Or the Astros of the past five years for that matter.

Those Houston Astros likely would have gone quietly into the night after entering the ninth inning down by two runs. The 2015 Astros, though, rallied for three runs against Los Angeles Angels closer Huston Street to post a 3-2 win Thursday night at Angel Stadium.

“It’s awesome,” said center fielder Jake Marisnick, whose RBI single drove in the first run in the decisive ninth. “We’ve been a little sluggish the last couple games, and we showed we’ve got some fight in us. We’ve been doing it all season.”

Street blew his second save chance in as many nights, though the Angels rallied to win Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. On Thursday, he wasn’t so fortunate.

Houston right fielder Colby Rasmus and first baseman Chris Carter opened the inning with back-to-back singles, and one out later Marisnick drove in a run with a single to make it 2-1.

Left fielder Preston Tucker, making his major league debut, jumped on Street’s next pitch for a single to right field, scoring pinch runner Robbie Grossman to tie the game at 2-2.

Shortstop Jonathan Villar walked to load the bases, bringing up second baseman Jose Altuve, who hit a grounder to second. The Angels got a force at second, but Altuve beat the relay to first, allowing Marisnick to score from third with the go-ahead run.

“At first, I was trying to drive the ball, but late in the count, I was just trying to put the ball in play,” Altuve said. “Just get the runner in, no matter how, and win the game.”

Astros reliever Pat Neshek (3-0) earned the win in relief, and closer Luke Gregerson pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Angels starter Hector Santiago was sharp, allowing only one hit through 6 1/3 innings, coming out only because he made 106 pitches. Fernando Salas got the final two outs of the seventh, and Joe Smith pitched a scoreless eighth, handing the ball and the lead over to Street for the ninth.

“It’s the life of a closer,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “If you’re not making pitches, it’s going to show up. Huston, his last couple outings, has had trouble bringing the pitches he needs to into games. It’s just a tough stretch right now.”

The Astros’ rally allowed starter Collin McHugh to avoid a loss, which would have ended his streak of winning 11 consecutive decisions. McHugh, who gave up two runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings, has not lost in his last 16 starts, going back to July 27, 2014.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout hit a solo homer in the first inning, his eighth of the season. The 1-0 lead held up until the eighth inning, when right fielder Kole Calhoun added an RBI single to make it 2-0.

“I was thinking the whole time, ‘Don’t ever tell me solo homers don’t beat you,’ because it looked like it,” McHugh said. “Santiago was throwing the ball really well.”

The loss prevented the Angels from moving to within four games of the first-place Astros. Instead, they fell six out.

“We had a lead at the end and we didn’t hold it. That stings a little bit,” Scioscia said. “But we know what we need to do to get there, and we’re confident we are going to get there. McHugh pitched a good game, but we matched him pitch for pitch and had a lead at the end. It’s never an easy loss when you lose a game late, but we’ll turn the page and get ready for tomorrow.”

NOTES: Preston Tucker, called up from Triple-A Fresno, started in left field for the Astros. Tucker, who was leading all minor-leaguers with 10 homers and 32 RBIs, was summoned after OF George Springer was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Wednesday. ... The Angels traded C Drew Butera to the Kansas City Royals for INF Ryan Jackson. Butera was designated for assignment earlier in the week when the Angels called up C Carlos Perez. Anticipating that Butera would be claimed by another club, the Angels instead made the deal to acquire Jackson, who was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake. ... The Astros added three steals to their major-league-leading total of 36. They rank second in the majors with 42 homers. ... Angels 1B Albert Pujols went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.