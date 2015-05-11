EditorsNote: changes 11 to eight in lede

Richards, Angels one-hit Astros in win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Right-hander Garrett Richards came within eight outs of joining such pitchers as Nolan Ryan and Jered Weaver in the annals of the Los Angeles Angels’ history.

Richards had a no-hitter for 6 1/3 innings before he and three relievers finished with a combined one-hitter as the Angels defeated the Houston Astros 3-1 on Sunday in front of 30,929 at Angel Stadium.

Richards (3-1) retired 17 of 18 batters between the first and sixth innings and finished with 10 strikeouts, one less than his career best. In his 6 2/3 innings, the right-hander conceded just one hit, one run and four walks and hit one batter.

“His stuff was alive,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “He had a tremendous breaking ball going, and his slider was sharp.”

Three right-handed relievers -- Fernando Salas, Joe Smith and Huston Street -- combined to retire all seven batters they faced. Street pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout for his 10th save.

Ryan threw four of his seven career no-hitters while wearing the Angels’ uniform. Weaver contributed a no-hitter against the Minnesota Twins in 2012. Yet despite being close to history, Richards said he dismissed the possibility from his mind.

“I don’t feel you should start thinking something like that until you go out for the ninth inning,” Richards said. “There are lot of things that can happen between the sixth inning and the ninth inning. So I just try to be efficient and work ahead of hitters.”

Richards allowed the first two Astros he faced to reach base. Center fielder Jason Marisnick walked but was forced at second base when second baseman Jose Altuve hit into a fielder’s choice.

Altuve moved to second on a passed ball yet stayed there when third baseman Luis Valbuena hit a deep fly out to right fielder Kole Calhoun on the warning track and first baseman Chris Carter struck out.

Valbuena and Carter were the first two in a span of 14 consecutive batters that Richards retired through the fifth inning. Designated hitter Preston Tucker walked to begin the sixth inning but Richards retired the next three batters, two by strikeout.

The Angels broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth by scoring three runs against right-hander Scott Feldman, who retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced.

Third baseman David Freese and shortstop Erick Aybar began the inning with singles, then second baseman Johnny Giavotella walked to load the bases. After Feldman struck out first baseman C.J. Cron, catcher Chris Iannetta hit a weak grounder in front of home plate.

Feldman fielded the ball, slipped and made a high throw while on his posterior that eluded catcher Jason Castro. Freese and Aybar scored, as Iannetta received credit for a run-scoring single and Feldman was charged with an error. Giovatella, who took third base on the play, came home on Calhoun’s sacrifice fly.

“It costs us the ball game, right here,” Feldman said of his throw. “I tried my best to just flip it but at the end of the day, I got an ‘L’ next to my name.”

The Astros broke the shutout, ended Richards’ no-hitter and loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning.

Richards walked Valbuena and Chris Carter before striking out right fielder Corey Rasmus. Castro then lined a single to left field to finish the no-hitter and fill the bases.

“I had been pounding him inside in the previous two at-bats,” Richards said. “He worked a good count. I left a slider a little bit up and he was ready for it.”

Richards struck out shortstop Marwin Gonzalez but hit Tucker to force Valbuena home. Scioscia then summoned Salas to replace Richards, who received a standing ovation.

“If he had gotten out of that inning, it probably would have been his last inning, anyway,” Scioscia said of Richards. “He has a really long seventh inning and his command was starting to leave him. You’re not going to risk someone’s career by throwing 140 pitches to get a no-hitter. It was better to get a fresh arm in there.”

Salas induced pinch-hitter Evan Gattis to pop out to Giavotella on the first pitch to end the threat.

Feldman (2-4) generated 11 groundouts in his seven innings, allowed three runs on six hits and a walk, struck out five and threw two wild pitches.

NOTES: Houston has not been in first place this late in a season since 2004, when the Astros compiled a 24-18 record in the National League Central. ... The Astros matched their best start in team history through 31 games with Saturday night’s win. Houston also went 20-11 in 1973, 1988 and 2004. ... Angels CF Mike Trout still needs one stolen base to reach 110 for his career after being caught stealing Sunday. ... Los Angeles has a 4-6 record for May. Last May, the Angels went 16-12. ... Sunday marked the 50th birthday of Angels pitching coach Mike Butcher.