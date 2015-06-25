Angels outlast Astros in 13 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout and Albert Pujols might seem superhuman, but there are days when the Los Angeles Angels simply must rely on others to get them over the top.

It was one of those days Wednesday, when the dangerous duo went a combined 0-for-9 against the Houston Astros. Fortunately for the Angels, Taylor Featherston came up with the winning hit, a softly hit RBI single in the bottom of the 13th inning that lifted Los Angeles to a 2-1 win.

Though Featherston was doused in celebratory Gatorade after the game, the Angels’ bullpen deserved much of the credit for the win. Trevor Gott, Joe Smith, Huston Street, Fernando Salas and Jose Alvarez (2-1) combined to throw seven scoreless innings in relief of starter Andrew Heaney.

“We grinded it out this afternoon,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s a great team win. ... I can’t say enough about what the bullpen did. Our bullpen has really come together. Seven shutout innings, that was huge.”

The Houston bullpen entered the game with a 2.65 ERA, second best in the majors, and matched the Los Angeles bullpen inning for inning until the 13th.

Left-hander Joe Thatcher, who pitched in 16 games for the Angels last season, entered in the 13th after Will Harris, Tony Sipp, Pat Neshek, Josh Fields and Luke Gregerson shut out the Angels between the seventh and 12th.

Shortstop Erick Aybar led off with a single and left fielder Daniel Robertson sacrificed him to second. First baseman Efren Navarro grounded out to second, moving Aybar to third.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch went to his bullpen again, bringing in Chad Qualls to face catcher Chris Iannetta, who walked, setting up Featherston’s heroics.

On a 1-1 slider, Featherston poked it past first baseman Chris Carter and into shallow right field for the game-winner.

“That’s how this game works sometimes,” said Featherston, who was a Rule 5 draft pick from the Colorado Rockies. “Sometimes you hit the ball hard right at somebody, other times you hit it soft and it falls.”

The win allowed the Angels to take two of three in the series from the American League West-leading Astros.

“They had a little bit more at the end than we did,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “For that game to end on a seeing-eye base hit, looped over the infield, is a punch in the gut.”

The Astros might have avoided extra innings if not for a blown rally against Smith in the top of the ninth, but they had two runners thrown out on the bases.

Left fielder Preston Tucker led off the inning with a single, but pinch-runner George Springer was immediately picked off.

Designated hitter Evan Gattis then hit a ball into the left-field corner, but left fielder Daniel Robertson threw out Gattis trying to stretch it into a double.

Both plays were challenged with a replay review, but both calls were upheld and the inning fizzled.

“They’re aggressive mistakes,” Hinch said. “George pinch running, he read ‘left leg, knee buckle,’ obviously we’re trying to steal a base there and got picked. Gattis, I think tried to make up for the first out by trying to get into scoring position. It’s unfortunate because you don’t really know how those innings play out if that doesn’t happen.”

Heaney started for the Angels after being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake. Acquired in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for second baseman Howie Kendrick, Heaney had spent the entire season with the Bees, but the Angels needed a starter to fill the spot vacated by Jered Weaver, who is on the disabled list.

Heaney allowed only an RBI double to shortstop Carlos Correa in the sixth. He struck out six and walked one (intentional) while giving up four hits, the type of outing the Angels had hoped to see more of from Heaney in spring training, when he ultimately failed to win a starting spot in the rotation.

“It was disappointing, but at the same time, I‘m competing with a lot of good pitchers,” Heaney said of his spring. “I didn’t pitch well enough to deserve it. I don’t want to get it handed to me or win by default. I want to go out and prove that I can compete here.”

Astros starter Lance McCullers was equally effective, giving up one run in six innings. The Angels’ only run against him came home on Iannetta’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly.

NOTES: Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker, originally scheduled to pitch Wednesday, had his start pushed back to Friday against the Mariners. ... Astros CF George Springer was not in the starting lineup as manager A.J. Hinch gave Springer his first day off since May 12. ... Angels starting pitchers began the day with 42 quality starts, ranking No. 2 in the American League. However, the starters had yielded the most home runs (60) of any rotation in the league. ... Fourteen of Astros 3B Luis Valbuena’s team-leading 19 home runs have come with the bases empty.