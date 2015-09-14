Astros stun Angels with five runs in ninth

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Neither an 0-for-17 slump nor the American League’s leader in saves could prevent pinch hitter Jed Lowrie from leading the Houston Astros to a dramatic, significant victory.

Lowrie hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, capping a five-run rally that gave the Houston Astros a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in front of 41,550 at Angel Stadium.

”You’re down to your last strike and you’ve got fans chanting, ‘Sweep,’ “ Lowrie said, recalling the atmosphere. ”To put up a five spot, I think, is about as dramatic a change of momentum as you’re going to see.

“But that’s what has made this team great all year. We literally fought to the last pitch.”

The Astros used the victory to remain 1 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Texas Rangers in the American League West. The Angels, whose three-game winning streak ended, fell 4 1/2 games behind the Astros in the division race and three games behind the Rangers for the second AL wild-card spot.

Los Angeles was one strike from a 3-0 victory when Houston rallied against Huston Street, who has 35 saves. On a 1-2 pitch, left fielder Preston Tucker lined his 13th home run into the right field stands, bringing the Astros within 3-1.

Right fielder George Springer followed with a triple, and he came home on second baseman Jose Altuve’s single. Altuve took second base when shortstop Carlos Correa hit a sharp ground ball that Angels second baseman Taylor Featherston could not get out of his glove. Correa received credit for an infield single.

“It got stuck between the fingers of his glove,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “There’s no worse feeling when you’re feeling for the transfer of the ball. For a thousand times, you see that ball go into your glove. All of a sudden, you can’t feel it to make a good throw.”

Lowrie, batting for designated hitter Evan Gattis, ended his slump by hitting a 2-1 pitch just inside the right field foul pole for his ninth homer of the season, chasing Street (3-3).

“I faced him the last couple of nights and hit the fastball hard both nights,” Lawrie said. “So he came after me with changeups for three of the four pitches of that at-bat. The 2-1 pitch was a hanging changeup.”

Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun tried to catch the ball. Calhoun steadied himself by grabbing the top of the padded fence and jumped, but the awkward angle worked against him.

“The ball was blowing right to left, so that’s what was keeping it fair,” Street said. “Kole would have had to make a pretty spectacular play.”

The closer allowed five runs on five hits and recorded one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning, with the Astros sending 10 batters to the plate in the top of the ninth.

“The pitch to Lowrie was probably the only bad pitch of the entire inning,” Street said. “I’ll be mad about that one forever. But I‘m not going to let it affect me.”

Right-hander Luke Gregerson pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth for his 27th save, preserving the win for right-hander Chad Qualls (2-4).

The Angels used three solo home runs, two by first baseman C.J. Cron, to build their 3-0 lead. Cron hit his homers in the second and seventh innings to increase his season total to a career-best 14. Center fielder Mike Trout contributed his 35th home run of the season in the first.

Despite allowing the three homers, Astros right-hander Mike Fiers retired 14 of 15 batters between the second and sixth innings. Fiers conceded no walks, scattered six hits and amassed eight strikeouts in his seven-inning outing.

The Astros’ rally spoiled the chance for left-hander Andrew Heaney to earn the win. Heaney allowed six hits, two walks and a hit batter while collecting four strikeouts in five shutout innings.

NOTES: Astros OF Carlos Gomez was a late scratch because of muscle discomfort in the left side of his ribcage. He is day-to-day, but manager A.J. Hinch said Gomez would not be in the lineup Monday night. ... Houston DH Evan Gattis is one of two major-leaguers to amass at least nine triples, 23 home runs and 75 RBIs in a season during the last four years. The other is Los Angeles Angels CF Mike Trout. Gattis reached all those levels this season. ... The Astros’ pitching staff led the American League with a 3.39 ERA entering Sunday. ... Los Angeles 2B Johnny Giavotella took ground balls Saturday. Giavotella has been out since Aug. 21 with a nerve disorder that causes him to have double vision when he looks to his left. ... With his save Saturday night, Angels RHP Huston Street tied Hall of Famer Rich Gossage for 22nd place on the all-time list. Both have 310 saves.