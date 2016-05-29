Castro’s two-run blast, Keuchel’s pitching lift Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Jason Castro and Dallas Keuchel overcame their recent frustrating performances to lead the Houston Astros to their fourth win in five games on Saturday night.

Castro hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to give the Astros a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in front of 38,176 at Angel Stadium.

Keuchel (3-6) posted his first win since April 15. The left-hander retired the final 18 Angels he faced, permitted two runs and just three hits in seven innings, issued no walks and collected five strikeouts.

“I’ve never lost faith in Dallas,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Mechanically, he’s been one click away from rolling off an outing like this.”

Mike Trout and Albert Pujols each hit solo home runs, with Pujols getting the 571st of his career.

But after Johnny Giavotella singled in the bottom of the second, Keuchel and two relievers retired the final 24 batters. Right-hander Luke Gregerson pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 11th save of the season.

“I was quickening my tempo, getting back on the rubber and throwing strikes,” Keuchel said. “At times, I try to slow the game down too much, and that’s not my game. I sharpened up at the end of the second inning going into the third. The breaking ball got a lot better. I was able to command it. Everything fell in place from there.”

Angels right-hander Jered Weaver needed one strike to escape the top of the sixth. Instead, Castro broke a 2-2 tie and his own 0-for-13 slump with his fourth homer of the season.

With two outs and Evan Gattis at third base, Castro sent Weaver’s 82 mph fastball on a 1-2 count over the cypress trees behind the center-field fence.

“Castro’s hit obviously was the defining blow of the night,” Hinch said. “Weaver thrives on teasing you with different velocities, slower-than-slow breaking pitches and the occasional change-up. He lulls you to sleep. We had a hard time early.”

In his six innings, Weaver (4-4) allowed four runs, six hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out six and inducing two double plays. The hit batsman was Gattis, who scored on Castro’s home run.

“That’s uncharacteristic,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Weaver hitting Gattis. “Jered pitched well. He just missed his spot on the fastball to Castro.”

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. George Springer began the game by hitting a double down the left-field line. Springer took third base when Jose Altuve lined out to Trout in center field and scored when Carlos Correa grounded out.

Los Angeles retaliated with two outs in the bottom of the first as Trout and Pujols hit successive home runs to put the hosts ahead 2-1.

Trout lined a 90 mph fastball into the first row of the right-field stands for his 11th homer of the season and the 150th of his career. Pujols followed by propelling an 87 mph sinker just over the fence in left-center field to move within two homers of 11th-place Harmon Killebrew on the career list as well as tying Trout for the team lead.

With his home run, Trout became the eighth player in major-league history to hit at least 150 home runs and score at least 500 runs at age 24 or earlier. The list includes Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr., Frank Robinson, Jimmie Foxx and Mel Ott. Pujols and Alex Rodriguez complete the list.

Houston placed the potential lead run on base with two outs in the third when Springer dumped a single into left field and Altuve walked. But Angels shortstop Gregorio Petit made a leaping backhanded catch of Correa’s line drive to end the threat.

The Astros tied the score in the fifth after loading the bases with one out. Jake Marisnick hit an infield single, Tony Kemp walked and Springer added a single. Marisnick scored the tying run on Altuve’s sacrifice fly that also sent Kemp to third. But Correa ended the inning by flying out.

NOTES: Both teams’ batters are at opposite extremes in terms of strikeouts. The Angels’ 281 strikeouts are the fewest in the major leagues. The Astros’ 489 are the most. ... Houston pitchers set a major-league record with 60 strikeouts in a four-game span from Sunday through Thursday night, according to Elias Sports Bureau. ... The Astros need one triple for 2,000 in team history. ... Astros 3B Colin Moran, recalled May 17 from Triple-A Fresno, got his first major-league hit and his first two RBIs on Friday night. ... Los Angeles designated INF Brendan Ryan for assignment after Friday night’s game. Ryan, 34, made just three starts at shortstop and went hitless in 11 at-bats, striking out six times. ... Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker became the first pitcher in team history with at least 10 strikeouts and no walks in two successive appearances on Friday night. ... Angels 1B Albert Pujols passed Rafael Palmeiro and moved into 12th place in career home runs when he hit his 570th on Friday night.