Astros score twice in ninth to down Angels 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It is a game like the one Monday between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels that clearly reflects the direction each team is going.

Both teams pitched well, hit the ball hard and played good defense, but when the final out was made, it was the Astros who came out on top with a 4-2 victory at Angel Stadium.

It was the Astros’ eighth win in their last nine games, and the Angels’ seventh loss in eight games. The second-place Astros gained a game on American League West-leading Texas, while the Angels remained in last place in the division, 17 games out.

“These guys are trying,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “The frustration is waiting for us to play that complete game and win more situations on the field and set the game on our terms better. We keep looking for it, these guys are working hard, I think they have a great mental framework for a team that’s really hit some bumps in the road.”

The decisive “bump” Monday came in the ninth inning, when the Astros scored twice to snap a 2-2 tie.

Carlos Correa’s sacrifice fly scored Jason Castro from third base to score the first run. The second run scored on a wild pitch, both runs in the inning charged to Fernando Salas (3-5).

“He loves a big moment,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Correa. “And he’s pretty calm under pressure. He knows how to get runs in from third base. Whether it’s a hit, a sac fly on a 3-0 count, it’s a mature approach and a way to win a game. I want nobody else up there other than the middle of our order.”

The Astros rallied in the later innings after falling behind 2-0 through six innings. Mike Trout scored both runs for Los Angeles, hitting a solo homer in the fourth inning and scoring from second on a C.J. Cron single after reaching on a double in the sixth. Trout also had a double in the eighth.

Trout has now homered in three consecutive games and is hitting .591 (13 for 22) over his last five games.

“We’ve got to be more than Mike, and we feel we are more than Mike,” Scioscia said. “But the most important thing, and it seems like we’ve talked about this almost on a nightly basis, is getting our rotation in order and getting our bullpen set up where we get some roles and hold some leads. When that happens, I think we’ll put up wins.”

The Angels didn’t go quietly after the Astros scored the two runs in the top of the ninth. In the bottom of the inning, the Angels loaded the bases with no outs against Astros reliever Will Harris.

But Harris and the Astros escaped, Harris first striking out Jett Bandy and then getting Andrelton Simmons to hit a comebacker, Harris starting a 1-2-3 game-ending double play.

“A really good night to end with a win based on how the game went,” Hinch said. “They were in control early, we got to their ‘pen late and then Will cements it with an usual double play.”

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker had yet another solid start, throwing six scoreless innings. Shoemaker has a 1.87 ERA in his last eight starts but only one win during that stretch after another no-decision on Monday.

Astros starter Colin McHugh also had a no-decision after giving up two runs and six hits in six innings.

The Astros’ best chance of scoring against Shoemaker came in the sixth when, in fact, they actually did score before having the run taken off the board.

Luis Valbuena led off with what was originally ruled a home run. But Scioscia convinced the umpiring crew to initiate a review of the play, claiming the ball hit the yellow line atop the right-field fence and did not go over it before bouncing back onto the field.

After a review of 1:33, the homer was changed to a double.

Shoemaker, though, still had work to do with the heart of the Astros order due up. He got Altuve on a pop to first before hitting Correa with a pitch on a 3-2 count.

Shoemaker got out of the jam by striking out Colby Rasmus and then A.J. Reed, both on split-finger pitches.

The Angels led 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth thanks to Trout’s fourth-inning homer when they added to their lead. Trout got it started with a blooper that fell just inside the right-field foul line. Springer overran the ball and it appeared Trout had an easy triple.

But Trout tripped over second base and went into a headfirst slide. He had to get up and retreat to second base.

It didn’t cost the Angels, though, because Albert Pujols walked and Cron follow with an RBI single to score Trout and make it 2-0.

The Astros tied it with two runs in the seventh off Angels reliever Mike Morin.

NOTES: The Angels claimed RHP J.C. Ramirez off waivers from the Reds on Sunday and activated him before Monday’s game. He was 1-3 with a 6.40 ERA in 27 games for Cincinnati. In order to make room for Ramirez on the roster, the Angels sent RHP A.J. Achter to Triple-A Salt Lake. Achter was 0-0 with a 3.98 ERA in 12 games for the Angels. ... Astros RHP Lance McCullers has a blister on the tip of the index finger on his right (pitching) hand and will not make his start as scheduled on Tuesday. RHP Scott Feldman will pitch in place of McCullers, who will make his next start either on the weekend against the White Sox or on Monday against the Mariners. ... Angels 3B Yunel Escobar (bone bruise on left knee) was not in the starting lineup for the fourth straight game. INF/OF Jefry Marte started in his place. ... Astros RHP Will Harris has allowed 21 hits in 32 2/3 innings over 32 games this season, all 21 hits being singles.