Correa (4 RBIs) continues to torment Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Carlos Correa is just beginning his major league career, but he's already found a team he can pick on.

Correa drove in four runs and recorded a home run and double among three hits, leading the Houston Astros to a 7-1 victory over the reeling Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The win for the Astros was their ninth in 10 games, but they remain 10 games behind the equally hot Texas Rangers in the American League West. The Angels, meanwhile, continue to slip into oblivion. The loss was their eighth in nine games as they fell 14 games below .500 (32-46) and 19 games out of first, both season-worsts.

Still just 21, Correa has been in the big leagues a little more than a year. And there is no team that has taken the brunt of Correa's talented bat more than the Angels.

He has eight homers and 28 RBIs against Los Angeles in 20 games, and that includes 15 RBIs in eight games this year.

Tuesday's victim was Angels starter Tim Lincecum, who had never faced Correa before but found out what all the hype's about pretty quick.

Lincecum had already struggled early in the game, issuing walks to George Springer and Jose Altuve in the first inning. Lincecum fell behind in the count to Correa 2-0 before grooving an 87-mph fastball that Correa hit for a three-run homer, setting the tone for the game.

"I saw the scouting report (on Lincecum)," Correa said. "Fastball, changeup, slider, so I knew he was going to throw me some changeups and (try to) get me to chase. but I was able to lay off them and get a good pitch to hit."

Astros manager A.J. Hinch is liking what he's seeing from his young shortstop.

"He's had a little burst of energy the last 10 or 12 days," Hinch said. "He's hunting pitches and he's done a lot of damage with pitches to hit. He's got a little bounce in his step, and that comes with confidence."

Correa wasn't the only Astro to do damage on offense. Altuve extended his hitting streak to 10 games with two hits. He also walked once, stole two bases and scored two runs.

"He's been our most productive player and it never stops for him," Hinch said. "It's multiple hits or multiple times on base nearly every game, he provides a ton of energy. He's every bit the heart and soul of our team."

Astros right-hander Scott Feldman had not started a game since April, making a spot start Tuesday in place of Lance McCullers (blister on index finger). Feldman (5-3) was up to the task, allowing only an unearned run and three hits in five innings.

"We've seen him, and when he can get good movement on his fastball and get it in good zones, he's tough," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Feldman. "We had a couple opportunities, but we couldn't get that hit with runners in scoring position."

Lincecum made his third start for the club after signing a deal May 20. He won his first start with six solid innings against Oakland on June 18, but lost his last two and failed to get through five innings in either.

Tuesday, he struggled to find the strike zone early, and when he did, it was over the middle of the plate. Lincecum (1-2) struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings, but also allowed five runs, seven hits and four walks.

"He just couldn't repeat his delivery or repeat pitches enough to give himself a chance," Scioscia said. "I thought he spun the ball better, and his breaking pitches were better. His fastball command got better as the game went on, but obviously the first inning, two walks and falling behind to Correa 2-0, he got behind pretty quick."

The Astros' only real flaw in the game was third baseman Luis Valbuena's error in the third inning. Instead of getting the third out, Feldman had to face Albert Pujols, who delivered an RBI single.

It was a rough night for Valbuena, who also went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts.

NOTES: Despite the Angels last-place standing in the American League West, GM Billy Eppler said the team isn't looking to be "sellers" as the July 31 non-waiver trading deadline approaches. "With the position of this organization and the financial strengths of this organization, it's not in the DNA here to rebuild," Eppler said. Eppler also said manager Mike Scioscia's job is not in jeopardy. Scioscia, who took the job in 2000, is signed through 2018. ... Astros 1B A.J. Reed was not in the starting lineup, replaced by INF Marwin Gonzalez. "We'll give him a day to work in the cage and clear his mind a little bit," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Reed, who is 0-for-10 with six strikeouts since making his major league debut Saturday. ... Angels CF Mike Trout went 1-for-3, failing to record multiple hits for the first time in six games. ... Astros RHP Lance McCullers, who was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday because of a blister on his right index finger, will make his next start Monday against Seattle.