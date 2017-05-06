Astros answer Angels' rally in 10-inning win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- If ever there was a time to pack up the Rally Monkey and beat the traffic, this seemed to be it. Down 6-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Los Angeles Angels faced not only a four-run deficit, but they faced the hottest pitcher in the majors in Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who entered the game 5-0 with a 1.21 ERA.

The Angels were able to knock Keuchel out of the game and score four times to tie the game, but it only delayed what has been a common theme this season -- an Astros victory.

Though Keuchel was not able to get his sixth win, the Astros got their American League-best 20th of the season thanks to Carlos Correa's two-out RBI single in the 10th that snapped a tie and gave the Astros a 7-6 win on Friday.

"Every single day you have a different hero on this team," Correa said. "That tells you a lot about this team. The depth is unique, we have a lot of good players in the clubhouse that can do a lot of great things for us to win ballgames. I'm very excited about this team and spending 162 with them, plus playoffs."

Jose Altuve started the 10th inning rally with a two-out single off Bud Norris and a steal of second base, setting the stage for Correa.

Such heroics didn't seem necessary, though, before the Angels came to bat in the bottom of the ninth. But the Angels rallied for four runs in the inning, getting six singles, including two when they were down to their last out.

"We've been bouncing back and coming from behind all year," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "We put together a great inning in the ninth, good at-bats all the way around. We just couldn't get that last hit to push us through."

Martin Maldonado, Yunel Escobar and Cameron Maybin led off the ninth with consecutive singles, bringing up Mike Trout. Astros manager A.J. Hinch replaced Keuchel with Ken Giles, who gave up an RBI single to Trout to make it 6-3.

Giles struck out Albert Pujols for the first out of the inning, but then gave up an RBI groundout to pinch hitter Luis Valbuena, an RBI infield single to Andrelton Simmons and an RBI single to pinch hitter Kole Calhoun, tying the game at 6-6.

After Correa's RBI single in the 10th, Chris Devenski pitched a 1-2-3 10th for his second save.

Though the Astros got the victory, Keuchel was denied his sixth win of the season because of the Angels' ninth-inning rally.

"He was awesome," Astros catcher Brian McCann said. "He pitched as well as you can pitch. (The ninth inning) just kind of snowballed. They had the bases loaded there and had a lot of things go their way. A lot of soft contact and those things happen. But we fought back. Altuve got the knock, stole a bag and then Carlos with a huge hit."

Solo home runs by Pujols and Maldonado were enough to give the Angels and starting pitcher Jesse Chavez a 2-1 lead entering the seventh inning. Chavez had allowed only a solo homer to Josh Reddick to that point.

Correa began the seventh with a single and went to third on a double by Carlos Beltran. Chavez retired Yuli Gurriel on a popup for the first out of the inning, bringing up McCann.

Scioscia decided to go with the lefty-lefty matchup, calling upon left-hander Jose Alvarez to face the left-handed hitting McCann. But McCann foiled the strategy, turning on a 76-mph breaking ball on the inside part of the plate and hitting the three-run homer for a 4-2 lead.

"Jesse pitched well," Scioscia said. "He was using both sides of the plate, changed speeds well got us to a great point in the game. Unfortunately the one slider that (Alvarez) threw to McCann didn't come back."

It was McCann's fifth homer of the season, putting him on pace for another 20-plus home run season. He has hit at least 20 home runs in nine consecutive seasons, and 10 of the last 11.

At 20-10, the Astros have matched their best start through 30 games in club history, matching the 1973 club. They have the best record in the American League and trail only the Washington Nationals (20-9) for the best record in the majors.

NOTES: Astros RHP Michael Feliz was placed on the Family Medical Emergency list, and was replaced on the roster by RHP Dayan Diaz, who was called up from Triple-A Fresno. Hinch declined to say was Feliz's emergency was, saying it was a private matter, but the club is hoping Feliz can return to the team after the weekend series against the Angels. ... Angels RHP Daniel Wright was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, the third time he was sent down out. Wright pitched four innings of long relief Thursday in Seattle and was unavailable for Friday's game, so the club called up RHP Keynan Middleton from Salt Lake. ... Astros INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez went 1 for 3 with a walk, ending his streak of hitting a home run in four consecutive games and five consecutive starts. ... Trout's ninth-inning single extended his hitting streak to a career-best 17 games.