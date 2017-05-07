Angels defeat Astros in walk-off fashion

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Star outfielder Mike Trout was unavailable Saturday night, so the Los Angeles Angels made do with pitching, defense and a well-placed single.

Starter JC Ramirez and three relievers worked around the Houston Astros lineup all evening to get to the ninth when Andrelton Simmons' high-hop single to shortstop scored Kole Calhoun for a 2-1 win at Angel Stadium.

Ramirez allowed eight hits but only a first-inning run. He was well supported in the field by three double plays to snuff Astros' rallies.

Blake Parker, David Hernandez and Bud Norris (1-1) each worked a scoreless inning. Norris was helped in the ninth when Angels catcher Juan Graterol threw Jose Altuve out stealing second.

Trout was pulled from the starting lineup moments before the game with tightness in his left hamstring, a reoccurrence of a strain that led him to sit out Thursday's game at Seattle.

The offense struggled until the ninth when Calhoun led off with a walk against Chris Devenski (2-2). Albert Pujols singled Calhoun to third and Simmons hit his chopper to shortstop Carlos Correa.

Calhoun gave the Angels the win when we he beat Correa's throw to the plate.

"It'd be nice to blow a couple of (teams) out, but we always find a way to get back in a game," Calhoun said. "I saw it was a chopper and I knew I had a chance. The win was all due to the pitching staff."

Without Trout, the Angels did little against Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., notching just two hits and a pair of walks. Luis Valbuena had both hits and a walk.

McCullers didn't have his usual high strikeout total, just four, but was oppressive to the Angels.

Ramirez was his equal, at least in tenacity, stranding seven Astros in his six innings.

"I battled today," Ramirez said. "My slider wasn't working tonight so I had to throw my sinker for strikes. You use whatever you have to win.

"Our defense is awesome. I know we have the best shortstop and infield. I'm glad I was able to throw sinkers and get ground balls."

Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia was pleased with the way Ramirez worked out of trouble and kept the team in the game.

"He didn't have his best stuff, but he found ways to get outs," Scioscia said. "He's still adjusting to being a starter."

After Will Harris worked the eighth, Devenski came in for the ninth and walked Calhoun on five pitches.

"I walked the leadoff guy and it hurt us," said Devenski, who earned his second save of the season in Friday's win, said. "I still had a chance to get out of it. It was a ground ball. I'll keep my head up high."

The Astros got consecutive two-out doubles by Correa and Carlos Beltran to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The Angels tied it in the second. Valbuena singled, went to second on a groundout, took third on a Brian McCann passed ball and scored on a groundout to shortstop by Cameron Maybin.

The Astros had two runners on in the second, fourth and fifth but were unable to push a run across. The Angels turned inning-ending double plays in the second and fifth.

NOTES: Angels CF Mike Trout is considered day-to-day. ... The Angels acquired RHP Damien Magnifico from Baltimore in exchange for RHP Jordan Kipper and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake City. RHP Jose Valdes was also designated for assignment. ... Angels 1B C.J. Cron, who went on the disabled list with a foot injury April 29, took grounders and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Salt Lake on Sunday. ... Angels 2B Danny Espinosa was out of the starting lineup. He's in a 0-for-25 slump and has two hits in his last 45 at-bats. ... The Astros' 20-10 start tied the franchise record for best record after 30 games. They dropped to 16-6 against the AL West with Saturday's defeat. ... The Astros (13) and Angels (12) rank first and second in come-from-behind wins this season. ... Jose Altuve was given the day off by Astros manager A.J. Hinch. He came in to pinch-run in the eighth. ... C Brian McCann had two of the Astros' nine hits .