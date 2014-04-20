Preview: Astros at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics, who are 12-5 for the second straight season, try for a three-game sweep when they host the Houston Astros on Sunday. Oakland improved to 22-5 all-time against Houston after rallying for three runs in the ninth inning Saturday as Josh Reddick’s walk-off single lifted the Athletics to their sixth victory in the last seven games - and fifth in a row over the Astros. Reddick is 6-for-9 with a home run and three RBIs in the series after starting the season 4-for-41.

“It feels good again after the first week of going up there thinking, ‘How am I even going to touch this baseball?'” Reddick told reporters. “It’s a great turnaround, a great feeling to be back in the box with some confidence.” Houston has lost six straight and 13 of its last 16 games, but rookie outfielder George Springer has been a bright spot with at least one hit in all four games since making his highly anticipated major-league debut Wednesday. Oakland’s Jesse Chavez struck out a career-high nine in each of his last two starts in the veteran reliever’s successful foray into the rotation and will oppose Brad Peacock, who is making his first start of the season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (0-1, 7.45 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (0-0, 1.35)

Peacock moves into the starting rotation after Houston designated Lucas Harrell for assignment Wednesday. The 26-year-old Palm Beach, Fla., native has fared better as a starter in his career (7-6, 4.38 ERA in 16 games) than as a reliever (0-1, 7.23 in nine contests), and was 4-3 in nine turns to end the 2013 season. Peacock is 1-1 with a 4.02 ERA while striking out 21 in 15 2/3 innings over three starts against Oakland, with Coco Crisp (4-for-7, home run, two doubles) giving him trouble.

Chavez joined Dan Haren as the only Athletics pitchers to strike out nine or more without issuing a walk in back-to-back starts since 1914. Chavez made only two starts in his previous 191 games before delivering three quality starts to begin 2014, with Oakland winning each game. The 30-year-old Victorville, Calif., native, who has an 0.92 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings over 15 relief appearances against Houston, fanned 22 in 20 innings this season while sporting an 0.85 WHIP.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston’s Jose Altuve and Jonathan Villar are the only second base-shortstop combination in the majors that has not committed an error this season

2. Cespedes went 2-for-4 on Saturday to extend his hitting streak against the Astros to 14 games and is batting .421 during that span.

3. Oakland RHP Dan Otero has not allowed a homer in 60 1/3 career innings, but his streak nearly came to an end when Springer led off the ninth Saturday with a double halfway up the wall in right.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Astros 2