Preview: Astros at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics attempt to continue their recent home dominance when they host the Houston Astros in the opener of their three-game series Tuesday. Oakland has won eight of its last nine contests at O.co Coliseum, including Sunday’s 10-2 trouncing of visiting Baltimore. All-Star Josh Donaldson, John Jaso and Craig Gentry each recorded two hits and two RBIs as the Athletics maintained their lead over the second-place Los Angeles Angels in the American League West.

Houston snapped its three-game skid by salvaging the finale of its three-game set at the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Matt Dominguez homered among his three hits and drove in four runs while All-Star Jose Altuve added a homer and two RBIs as every member of the lineup contributed to the Astros’ 17-hit attack. Oakland swept a three-game series versus the Astros at home from April 18-20 and won the first two contests of a four-game set in Houston the following weekend before dropping the final two.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (2-7, 4.50 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (11-3, 2.38)

Oberholtzer is winless in three starts since rejoining the rotation despite allowing fewer than three runs in two of the outings - both no-decisions. The 25-year-old is hoping the third time will be a charm as he again will be squaring off against Kazmir after going 0-1 in two matchups earlier this season. Oberholtzer fell to 0-2 in three career turns versus Oakland on April 24, when he was tagged for six runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Kazmir has been superb over his last nine starts, winning six of seven decisions while allowing fewer than three runs in eight of the outings. The 30-year-old All-Star is 2-0 over his last three turns, yielding a total of two runs and 10 hits in 19 1/3 innings. Kazmir, who recorded a win and a no-decision in his two previous meetings with Oberholtzer, owns a 2-1 record and 3.60 ERA in five career starts against Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston rookie OF George Springer sat out Sunday’s game with soreness in both his right knee and quadriceps and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

2. Athletics OF Josh Reddick (sprained right knee) likely will be activated from the disabled list in time for Tuesday’s series opener.

3. Donaldson registered five RBIs in Oakland’s three-game set versus Baltimore after collecting four over his previous 12 contests, while Dominguez drove in only two runs in 18 games prior to Sunday’s four-RBI performance.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Astros 2