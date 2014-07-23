Preview: Astros at Athletics

The Houston Astros look to extend their winning streak against the host Oakland Athletics when the American League West rivals meet in the middle contest of a three-game series Wednesday. Oakland swept a three-game set at home from April 18-20 and won the first two tilts of a four-game series in Houston the following weekend before dropping the final two. The Astros made it three in a row Tuesday, squandering a 2-0 lead before L.J. Hoes belted a solo homer in the 12th inning to win it.

Former Athletic Chris Carter went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and All-Star Jose Altuve collected three hits while Chad Qualls notched the save on the 10-year anniversary of his major-league debut as Houston posted its second straight victory after losing three in a row. Oakland was limited to eight hits as it lost for just the second time in its last 10 home games. The Athletics (61-38) still own the best record in the majors despite splitting their last 10 overall contests and are two games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels in the AL West.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Houston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (3-6, 4.39 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (7-6, 3.14)

Peacock should be well-rested as he hasn’t pitched since July 13, when he retired just one of five batters he faced in an 11-0 loss to Boston. The 26-year-old gave up a leadoff homer and loaded the bases on a single, walk and hit batsman before being removed. Peacock is 1-2 with a 4.21 ERA in five career starts against Oakland, including an 0-1 mark in two outings - both against Chavez - in April.

Chavez is coming off a loss at Seattle on July 12, when he yielded three runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old was hit-or-miss over his previous five starts, going 2-0 while allowing a total of one run over 19 frames in three outings and surrendering nine runs over 10 innings with an 0-1 mark in the other two. Chavez won his only career decision against Houston on April 20 and owns a 2.05 ERA in 17 games (two starts) versus the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland OF Josh Reddick (sprained right knee) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and went 0-for-2 after entering the game in the eighth inning as a pinch-hitter.

2. Astros rookie OF George Springer has missed two straight games with soreness in his right knee and quadriceps.

3. Athletics LHP Tommy Milone, sent to the minors after the team acquired RHPs Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel despite going 6-0 over his last 11 starts, has requested a trade.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Astros 2