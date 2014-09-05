Preview: Astros at Athletics

Although the Oakland Athletics have dropped six of their last seven contests, they can take solace in knowing that they’ve traditionally gotten the better of their next opponent. Oakland looks to right its ship on Friday, when it opens a three-game series versus the American League West-rival Houston Astros. Oakland, which has won 10 of its 16 meetings with Houston this season, sits five games behind the first-place Los Angeles Angels while clinging to the top wild-card spot.

Adam Dunn has adjusted to his new team by belting two homers in the three-game series versus Seattle, and his next blast (No. 463) will move him past former Athletic Jose Canseco for sole possession of 34th place on baseball’s all-time list. Speaking of home runs, Chris Carter has tormented his former team with six this season - including one in each contest of the recent three-game series on Aug. 25-27. The 27-year-old doesn’t plan to slow down versus Friday starter Jeff Samardzija, against whom he is 5-for-12 with two blasts in his career.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, CSN Houston, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (4-10, 4.39 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jeff Samardzija (6-11, 3.14)

Oberholtzer fell to 0-3 in his last five starts after allowing a career-high seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings en route to a 13-6 setback to Texas on Friday. The 25-year-old has faced Oakland on four occasions this season and improved to 1-1 after permitting three runs in 6 2/3 frames of a 7-3 triumph on July 22. Oberholtzer has only yielded 11 homers in 121 innings but has been taken deep in six of his last nine outings.

Samardzija suffered his third loss in four outings despite allowing just two runs on four hits and striking out nine in eight innings against the Angels on Saturday. The 29-year-old looks to bounce back versus Houston, against which he improved to 6-2 lifetime following a stellar outing on Aug. 25. Samardzija permitted two runs and struck out a season high-tying 10 over eight innings in an 8-2 victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland OF Coco Crisp is in line to return following a week-long absence due to a neck injury.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve, who has recorded a career-best 194 hits, is four shy of matching Derek Bell (1998) for third-most in franchise history.

3. Athletics 1B Stephen Vogt, who is nursing a sprained left ankle, admitted he might not be able to play on Friday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Astros 2