Preview: Astros at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics might not be sinking like a stone if they could find someone who hits as well as Chris Carter. The Athletics will try to even the three-game series when they host Carter and the Houston Astros on Saturday. Oakland dropped a 4-3 decision on Friday and has lost seven of eight to fall six games behind the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West and trim their lead for the top wild card spot to two games over the Seattle Mariners.

Carter, whom the A’s traded to Houston in 2013, homered and drove in three runs Friday and is tied for second in the majors with 36 home runs. Part of the problem for the Athletics is the lack of offense since the trade deadline, when the team shipped Yoenis Cespedes off to Boston in exchange for Jon Lester, who has been strong without much support for Oakland. Cespedes has 26 RBIs in 32 games for the Red Sox while the Oakland offense averages 3.8 runs in September after putting up 3.6 in August.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (8-10, 4.09 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (14-7, 3.39)

Feldman surrendered three hits and a walk while striking out five in a shutout of the Texas Rangers last Saturday, marking his third straight quality start. The veteran struck out 17 while issuing only four walks in those three turns and went at least 6 2/3 innings in each. Feldman’s lone loss in that three-start stretch came against Oakland on Aug. 25, when he was reached for three runs and seven hits in seven innings.

Kazmir was lit up in each of his last two starts, suffering a pair of losses in crucial games to the Angels while getting pounded for a total of 13 runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings. The 30-year-old is up to 159 1/3 innings — his highest total since 2007, and has seen his ERA increase from 2.37 to 3.39 over his last six turns. Kazmir was strong against Houston on July 22, yielding one earned run in seven innings without factoring in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Carter has three home runs and seven RBIs in the last three games.

2. Oakland OF/1B Stephen Vogt (ankle) is expected to sit out the weekend.

3. Houston 2B Jose Altuve has hit safely in 12 straight to raise his league-leading average to .341.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Astros 4