Preview: Astros at Athletics

After slumbering through a pronounced stretch, the Oakland Athletics are hoping they received the wake-up call they needed. The Athletics look to ride the momentum of their latest triumph into the rubber match of their three-game series versus the visiting Houston Astros on Sunday. Josh Reddick belted a game-tying two-run double before coming around to score on Jed Lowrie’s RBI single in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 4-3 win.

The victory was just Oakland’s seventh in 24 outings and but it remained six games behind the first-place Los Angeles Angels in the American League West. Jose Altuve continues to torch the Athletics, ripping a two-run double on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games overall and 22 consecutive versus Oakland. The diminutive star leads the majors with a .340 average, but is just 2-for-8 with a double in his career versus Sunday starter Jason Hammel.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, CSCA (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (10-9, 3.03 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jason Hammel (10-10, 3.58)

Keuchel allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings in each of his last two starts - and has a pair of no-decisions to show for it. The 26-year-old has recorded four straight quality starts, but has not won since tossing a complete-game gem versus Oakland on July 30. Keuchel allowed one run on four hits and struck out five in the 8-1 victory against the Athletics.

Hammel yielded one run on three hits for the second straight outing to walk away with a 6-1 win over Seattle on Monday. The 32-year-old has posted a 2-1 mark despite permitting just one run or less in four of his last five outings. Hammel was blasted for eight runs in 5 1/3 innings on July 30 before rebounding with a one-run performance in seven innings of a no-decision on Aug. 26.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston 1B Chris Carter is 8-for-19 with three homers, seven RBIs and four runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Reddick had two hits on Saturday, but is just 1-for-11 in his career versus Keuchel.

3. Astros interim manager Tom Lawless declared that OF Alex Presley (strained oblique) is expected to start Sunday, marking the latter’s first substantial playing time since returning from the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Astros 4