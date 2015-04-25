Preview: Astros at Athletics

The Houston Astros vie for their third consecutive series win when they visit the Oakland Athletics for the second contest of their three-game set on Saturday. After taking two of three against both the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle, Houston opened its second series versus Oakland in two weeks with an 11-inning triumph on Friday.

Both teams scored twice in the 10th and the Astros plated three runs in the 11th before escaping with the tying run on second in the bottom half for their second straight win over the Athletics. Oakland entered the series with a 28-13 record against Houston since the latter joined the American League West prior to the 2013 season. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 in the opener to extend his hitting streak against the Athletics to 27 games - the longest in franchise history versus a single team. Altuve will match David Segui for the second-longest hitting streak against the Athletics in major-league history with a hit on Saturday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (1-2, 5.09 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (1-1, 6.94)

Feldman is coming off his first victory of the season, a 4-3 triumph over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in which he allowed two runs and six hits over six innings. The 32-year-old native of Hawaii was battered by Oakland in his previous outing as he surrendered eight runs - seven earned - and 10 hits in five frames. That loss dropped him to 5-9 with a 5.85 ERA in 27 career games (18 starts) against the Athletics.

Graveman lasted only three-plus innings against the Angels on Monday, settling for a no-decision after yielding three runs - two earned - on four hits and three walks. The 24-year-old Alabama native was much better in his previous start at Houston, where he limited the Astros to four hits over 5 1/3 scoreless frames. Graveman still struggled with his control in that contest, issuing four walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland’s starting pitchers have allowed fewer than three runs in 11 of the team’s first 18 contests.

2. Athletics CF Craig Gentry singled in his first at-bat on Friday after beginning the season in an 0-for-22 slump.

3. Luke Appling owns the longest hitting streak in history against the Athletics at 31 games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Astros 3