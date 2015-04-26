Preview: Astros at Athletics

The Houston Astros may be a year or two away from becoming a playoff contender, but they continue to show signs that they may be ahead of schedule as they try for a three-game road sweep over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Houston won 5-4 in 11 innings Friday before recording a 9-3 victory Saturday when defending American League batting champion Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer and George Springer continued to show signs that he is breaking out of his early-season slump.

Springer entered the series batting .167, but recorded two hits in each of the first two games while the first-place Astros (10-7) – off to their best start since the 2006 team went 12-5 – received their fourth straight quality start in winning for the sixth time in their last seven contests. Oakland lost its third straight game, but worse was finding out Saturday that infielder-outfielder Ben Zobrist will have surgery on his left knee and is expected to be lost 4-to-6 weeks. The Athletics’ depth will be tested again as they are already without center fielder Coco Crisp, who isn’t expected to make his 2015 debut until at least mid-May because of an elbow injury. Houston rookie Asher Wojciechowski tries to record an out in the fifth inning for the first time in his third career start and opposes Drew Pomeranz, who lost to the Astros earlier this season and has struggled in his last two turns.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Asher Wojciechowski (0-1, 6.00 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Drew Pomeranz (1-2, 4.24)

Wojciechowski has recorded four innings in each of his first three outings, including a no-decision in Houston’s 7-5 victory at Seattle on Monday when he yielded four runs and eight hits while striking out six. The 26-year-old South Carolina native allowed two hits, walked one and struck out four in a long relief role in the Astros’ 8-1 loss to Oakland on April 13. Wojciechowski was sent down to Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, but was recalled to replace Brad Peacock (intercostal).

Pomeranz’s season began in dominant fashion when he allowed two hits and struck out six in seven innings of a 12-0 victory over Seattle on April 10. The 26-year-old Tennessee native, though, has permitted nine runs (eight earned) in 10 innings over his last two starts, including a 14-1 loss to Los Angeles at Angel Stadium on Tuesday. Pomeranz is 0-2 with a 6.28 ERA in four games (three starts) against the Astros after a 6-1 loss in Houston on April 15.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros recalled INF Max Muncy from Triple-A Nashville to replace Zobrist, who went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter Friday after sitting out most of the previous four games. Muncy played third base Saturday and recorded his first major-league hit.

2. Altuve owns a 28-game hitting streak against the Athletics, who are three games below .500 for the first time since 2012 after falling to 0-6 in day games this season.

3. Oakland recorded a 4.66 ERA in its last 10 games (3-7) after posting 2.14 in its first nine contests (5-4).

