Preview: Astros at Athletics

Houston probably would not be in first place without right-hander Collin McHugh, who tries for his fifth straight victory Saturday when the Astros visit the Oakland Athletics in the third contest of a four-game series. McHugh, whose 13 victories are tied for the American League lead with teammate Dallas Keuchel and Seattle’s Felix Hernandez, is 24-14 in two seasons with Houston - 20-5 since Aug. 1, 2014 - after going 0-8 in two years with the New York Mets and Colorado.

“It’s hard to put into words, thinking about where I came from,” McHugh told reporters. “It’s a blessing to play on a good team like this with a good group of guys and an organization giving me the opportunity.” McHugh has the opportunity to be a stopper as the Astros fell to 1-4 on their nine-game road trip with a 3-1 loss to Oakland on Friday. Houston, which is 3-14 in its last 17 contests away from home, leads the Los Angeles Angels by 1 1/2 games in the AL West after having its five-game winning streak at O.co Coliseum snapped. The Athletics are 4-5 on their season-high 11-game homestand while scoring 26 runs and batting .195.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (13-5, 4.27 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (5-11, 3.88)

McHugh yielded one run and eight hits in seven innings of a 4-1 victory over Arizona on Aug. 1. The 28-year-old Illinois native posted a 3.24 ERA while allowing 33 hits and striking out 17 in 25 innings during his winning streak. McHugh is 2-0 with a 1.26 ERA in two starts against Oakland, including a 6-1 victory April 15 when he permitted one run and six hits while striking out a season-high 11 in 5 2/3 innings.

Chavez was roughed up for six runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 9-2 loss to Baltimore on Monday and is 0-2 with a 10.03 ERA in his last three turns. The 31-year-old California native is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA in his last seven starts since starting the season 4-6 with a 2.90 ERA. Chavez, who recorded 100 strikeouts and 33 walks in 118 1/3 innings this season, is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA in 20 games (four starts) versus Houston

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros INF Luis Valbuena on Friday hit his team-best 21st home run while going 2-for-4 and is 11-for-27 in his last eight games to raise his average to .213.

2. The Athletics are an AL-worst 17-25 in day games while Chavez leads the AL with six day losses.

3. Houston OF Preston Tucker on Friday returned after missing two games because of a right arm contusion and went 0-for-3.

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Athletics 2