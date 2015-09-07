Preview: Astros at Athletics

The Houston Astros continue to maintain a tenuous lead in the American League West while giving their pitchers extra rest as they begin a crucial 10-game road trip Monday against the Oakland Athletics in the opener of a three-game series. Houston leads the division by three games over Texas and gives the ball to Mike Fiers, who has pitched once since no-hitting the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 21 as the Astros utilized a six-man rotation and benefited from a pair of days off.

“That extra rest after throwing so many pitches helped me out a lot,” Fiers told reporters after his 4-1 victory in Minnesota on Aug. 29. “(Houston manager A.J. Hinch) didn’t have to do that, but with the way people are throwing he was able to push me back, plus we had the off day, so it worked out.” The Astros appear headed back to a five-man rotation as Scott Feldman felt discomfort in his shoulder while playing catch Saturday after leaving his start Tuesday. Houston (75-62), which completed a 3-3 homestand with an 8-5 victory over Minnesota on Sunday, must play better on the road as its 27-38 mark away from home equals that of last-place Oakland (58-79). Felix Doubront takes the hill for the Athletics, who have given up 37 runs during their five-game slide and are 6-7 versus the Astros in 2015.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (7-9, 3.54 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Felix Doubront (2-1, 3.99)

Fiers allowed one run, three hits and three walks while throwing 98 pitches in six innings against Minnesota on Aug. 29 after recording 134 during his no-hitter. The 30-year-old Floridian has pitched 118 innings this season - 9 1/3 short of his career high while with Milwaukee in 2012. Fiers is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in five starts with Houston since being acquired from the Brewers, including a no-decision Aug. 9 when he yielded one run in 6 2/3 innings of the Astros’ 5-4 loss in Oakland.

Doubront earned his first victory in an Athletics uniform - an 11-5 verdict against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 31 - despite permitting four runs, seven hits and four walks in six innings. The 27-year-old Venezuelan, who was acquired July 31 for cash considerations after being designated for assignment by Toronto, didn’t earn a decision while posting a 2.41 in his first four turns with Oakland. Doubront allowed three runs, four hits and four walks while striking out eight in his only appearance against Houston - an 8-4 victory April 27, 2013 while with Boston, and struggles with Colby Rasmus (7-for-17, home run, four RBIs, two doubles, two triples).

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston 3B Jed Lowrie is 10-for-22 with three home runs, seven RBIs, seven runs scored and four doubles during his six-game hitting streak after hitting a grand slam Sunday.

2. INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez needs one home run to become the 11th Astro to reach double-digit homers, which would tie a major-league record set by Detroit in 2004.

3. Houston, which is 12-31 on the road since May 27, also plays three against the Los Angeles Angels and four versus Texas on this trip.

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Athletics 2