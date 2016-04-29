Preview: Astros at Athletics

The Houston Astros are 7-15 - hardly a record becoming of a team expected by many to contend for the American League pennant - as they continue their six-game road trip Friday with the first of three contests against the Oakland Athletics. Houston has yet to win consecutive games in 2016 and among its issues is an AL-worst 4.97 ERA and a starting rotation which owns a league-high 5.31 mark.

“Naturally we all are searching for answers,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters. “I think the hardest thing to do at this level, it’s an accumulative mental grind. Our guys have to be tough enough to handle it. … Easier said than done sometimes, but I‘m sure all of our guys are collectively frustrated but need to find the resolve to get back on track.” Oakland completed a 5-5 road trip with a 7-3 loss to Detroit on Thursday - its fifth setback in six games after a 4-0 start to the trek - and one player who doesn’t want to come home is Jed Lowrie. The second baseman was 16-for-36 on the trip, raising his average to a team-best .325 and prompting manager Bob Melvin to tell reporters: “I would say he’s our most consistent (hitter), up to this point. ...” The Athletics on Friday hope to get a boost from Sean Manaea, the 34th overall pick in the 2013 draft who makes his major-league debut and opposes Mike Fiers, who has won his last two starts.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (2-1, 5.73 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (NR)

Fiers allowed two runs and five hits while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings of an 8-3 victory over Boston on Saturday after defeating Detroit in his previous turn April 17. The 30-year-old Floridian, who recorded 17 strikeouts and three walks in four starts covering 22 frames this season, has limited opponents to a .235 batting average with runners in scoring position. Fiers is 0-1 with a 3.57 ERA in three starts versus Oakland and has held the active roster to a .145 average in 55 at-bats.

Manaea earned his promotion after going 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 innings with Triple-A Nashville. The 24-year-old Indiana native takes the spot in the rotation previously held by Eric Surkamp (0-2, 5.59 ERA) , who was shipped to Nashville after allowing six runs in 4 2/3 innings of a 6-3 loss in Toronto on Sunday. Manaea, the No. 2 prospect in the organization behind shortstop Franklin Barreto, was acquired last season from Kansas City in the Ben Zobrist trade.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston CF Carlos Gomez (.197) said he is optimistic he’ll play Friday after leaving Wednesday’s game with a right hand contusion from being hit by a pitch.

2. Athletics 1B Yonder Alonso went 5-for-26 on the road to raise his average to .154.

3. Astros 2B Jose Altuve (team-best .330), who belted a career-high 15 home runs in 2015, hit his sixth of the season Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Astros 2