Preview: Astros at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics attempt to extend their home winning streak to four games when they take on the Houston Astros in the middle contest of their three-game set Saturday afternoon. Oakland appeared on the verge of a third straight loss as it returned from a 5-5 road trip, but Yonder Alonso capped a late five-run rally with a walk-off, three-run homer to give the club a 7-4 triumph in the series opener.

The blast concluded a 2-for-4 performance for the 29-year-old Cuban, who matched his RBI total from his first 21 games of the season. Houston suffered its eighth loss in 10 overall contests to fall to 1-3 on its six-game road trip. Evan Gattis went deep for the first time this season Friday after eclipsing the 20-homer plateau for the third straight campaign last year with a career-high 27. Jose Altuve has gone hitless in two of his last three games but has posted four multi-hit performances — including two three-hit efforts — in four of his last six contests.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Chris Devenski (0-0, 0.66 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (2015: 6-6, 3.35)

Devenski will be making his first career start in place of Scott Feldman, who is being moved to the bullpen after going 0-2 with a 4.58 ERA in four turns in the rotation. The 25-year-old Devenski has made six relief appearances in his rookie season, allowing one run and 11 hits with a walk and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings. Devenski worked a season-high 3 1/3 scoreless innings against Boston in his last outing Sunday.

Hahn will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to make his season debut in place of Chris Bassitt, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a strained elbow. The 26-year-old Hahn made four starts for the Sounds this year, posting a 2.04 ERA despite going 0-1 with 1.42 WHIP. Hahn lost his only career start against the Astros, allowing three runs and five hits over six frames at Houston on May 20, 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics OF Billy Burns has hit safely in four straight games and 10 of his last 11 contests.

2. Houston RHP Lance McCullers will continue his rehab from a shoulder injury by throwing between 60-75 pitches at extended spring training Monday.

3. Oakland OF Coco Crisp, who failed to homer in 44 games last season, has gone deep three times in his first 19 contests this year.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Athletics 3